Eddie Jones: England will never atone for Scotland Six Nations loss

0:34 Eddie Jones took responsibility for England’s Six Nations defeat to Scotland at Twickenham Eddie Jones took responsibility for England’s Six Nations defeat to Scotland at Twickenham

Eddie Jones said chastened England will never come to terms with their 11-6 defeat by Scotland which has put an early dent in their Guinness Six Nations title defence.

The Scots claimed their first victory at Twickenham since 1983 after dominating the Auld Enemy on the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the rivals, wing Duhan van der Merwe crossing for the only try.

Gregor Townsend's underdogs celebrated the win wildly at the final whistle and the only disappointment was that the scoreline failed to reflect their mastery of opponents who failed to fire a shot.

"You never atone for a game like this. This stays with you for a long time," England head coach Jones said.

0:54 Highlights from Scotland's first victory over England at Twickenham since 1983 to win the Calcutta Cup, in their opening game of the Six Nations. Pictures from ITV Sport. Highlights from Scotland's first victory over England at Twickenham since 1983 to win the Calcutta Cup, in their opening game of the Six Nations. Pictures from ITV Sport.

"But the most important thing is that we get together and we find a way to improve our performance and play like England do when we come up against Italy next week."

England's loss was the first to Scotland at Twickenham since 1983, and just their second in 50 years

Jones returned to a well-worn theme of blaming himself for one of the worst performances of his reign as England were woefully off the pace, shooting themselves in the foot with a high penalty count.

"We just couldn't find a way to get into the game. On a day like this the set-piece will always be important, the contest in the air will be important, the gainline will be important, and we couldn't win any of those areas," Jones said.

"We just seemed to be off the pace and I have to blame myself, I didn't prepare the team well enough.

0:21 Gregor Townsend described Scotland’s first win at Twickenham since 1983 as a 'fantastic achievement'. Gregor Townsend described Scotland’s first win at Twickenham since 1983 as a 'fantastic achievement'.

"The players play the game but sometimes you have those days and we had one today. Scotland played very well.

"They had a particular game plan which they stuck to and executed really well. They had enormous possession in the first half and a big penalty count and we've only got ourselves to blame for the discipline issues. It was just one of those days."

Apart from Billy Vunipola, England's Saracens contingent had not played since the final of the Autumn Nations Cup on December 6 and unsurprisingly they made little impact.

"We're just grateful for the opportunity to be able to play rugby," Jones said.

Maro Itoje was one of a number of Saracens players who had not played since December

"Maybe it wasn't the ideal preparation but it is what it is and we've got to be good enough to be able to cope with that. Everyone is a good selector after the game."

Scotland's forwards dominated the home pack but behind the scrum was where the fireworks were lit as Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Cameron Redpath and Van der Merwe swaggered around Twickenham.

"We'd talked a lot in the last couple of weeks about lifting a nation, and I believe we've done that," full-back Hogg said.

Scotland celebrate their victory

"This win is a huge deal to us all. During the week we said that if we got everything right on both sides of the ball we'd give ourselves a chance, and we did exactly that.

"I'm incredibly proud of the boys. We believed we could come down here and win, but we kept that to ourselves. It was incredible for us."

Itoje: We'll never forget this defeat

Maro Itoje says he will be forever haunted by Saturday's historic defeat to Scotland and insisted he and his team-mates must take responsibility for England's loss, despite Jones' attempt to shoulder the blame.

Maro Itoje played all 80 minutes of England's shock defeat

"You never really forget these days, you never really forget these moments, and to be honest I don't really want to forget them," Itoje said. "I want to move on from it, but I don't want to forget it as it keeps you sharp.

"We're the ones on the field, we're the ones responsible for our own performance. We didn't give the best account of ourselves and as players we have to do better because that wasn't good enough.

"All the players know that it wasn't up to scratch. It's a tough lesson to take but we've got four more games to control our destiny.

"I don't know if shock is the right word - we know how Scotland play, we know the intensity they bring, but we were off the mark, unfortunately. The basics of our game, we didn't bring.

"We have to roll up our sleeves and get ready for some hard work and some honest self-reflection and move forward.

"Congratulations to Scotland, they hustled hard and fought hard. They were deserving winners."