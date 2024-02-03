Wales 26-27 Scotland: Visitors earn first Six Nations victory in Cardiff for 22 years after holding off rally

Scotland secured a first Six Nations win in Cardiff for 22 years, holding off a huge Wales comeback

Scotland secured a first Six Nations victory in Cardiff for 22 years, but only just as Wales fought from 27 points behind to get within a single point in a stunning clash which finished 27-26.

Scotland's last win in the Welsh capital came back in 2002 - their 2020 Six Nations win came behind closed doors in Llanelli - with tries this time coming from prop Pierre Schoeman and wing Duhan van der Merwe (two).

Wales 26-27 Scotland - Score summary Wales - Tries: Botham (48), Dyer (53), Wainwright (61), Mann (68). Cons: Lloyd (54, 62, 69). Scotland - Tries: Schoeman (11), Van der Merwe (30, 43). Cons: Russell (12, 31, 44). Pens: Russell (6, 23).

Russell kicked two penalties and three conversions for a dominant 27-0 lead, before Wales - abysmal in the first half - staged a remarkable fightback with James Botham, Rio Dyer, Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann scoring tries to narrow to within a single point, as Scotland suffered sin-bins to hooker George Turner and centre Sione Tuipulotu.

In the end, the Scots had just enough to hold on for a thoroughly unforeseen nervy finish.

Scotland were on top from the early stages, with Russell punishing an offside to kick the opening points, before Schoeman muscled his way over five minutes later after sustained pressure in the Wales 22.

Russell converted before executing a brilliant 50:22 shortly after, which paved the way for three more points when Wales wing Josh Adams stopped a quick throw-in by needlessly chucking the ball into the crowd.

Scotland's fly-half was at the heart of Scotland's second try too, dummying past a poor Welsh defensive line to play in Van der Merwe for the simplest of finishes.

Though comfortable, Scotland were far from perfect in the opening period, but their mistakes were never capitalised on as Wales continually kicked poorly and made errors, losing some five lineouts in the opening 40 minutes alone, in addition to several knock ons and missing touch with a penalty to touch.

Gatland rang the changes at half-time, but Van der Merwe romped home for his second and Scotland's third just three minutes into the second period, having been played in by a jinking Russell again.

Wales had their opening try within five minutes as Botham touched down via a driving maul, with Scotland's Turner also sin-binned for collapsing.

Replacement Ioan Lloyd missed the conversion, but five minutes into Turner's yellow card period, Dyer slid over in the corner for Wales' second, with Lloyd curling over this time to reduce the gap to 15 points.

Wales turned down a penalty shot for a kick to the corner as Turner re-emerged, and after Tuipulotu was sin-binned for repeated offsides, No 8 Wainwright drove through contact for the line almost immediately.

Lloyd's conversion made the gap eight points, with 15 vs 14 for another nine odd minutes.

Back-row Mann scored a try on his Wales debut near the end of Tuipulotu's sin-bin, at which point there were still 12 minutes to play, but Wales couldn't get into a dangerous position in the time that remained once Scotland were restored to their full complement.

Russell: Our players need to listen to captains, coaches | Wainwright: We needed five more minutes

Scotland captain Finn Russell to BBC Sport...

"Probably a little bit disappointed to be honest. The win is brilliant but that second half was nowhere near where we need to be.

"First half, we controlled the game and second half discipline was poor. When we scored that try early in the second half we probably just got a bit complacent to be honest.

"We probably thought the game was done but there was a long way to go, especially against them at home.

"The frustrating thing is the points I was making weren't being listened to.

"I told them to leave the ruck and they still kept on going in at the ruck and we get a yellow card for going in at the ruck too many times and for offside.

"It is something we will have to review as a team and when we are getting messages from coaches and players we have to listen to it.

"If the message is leave the ball and players are still going for it, those individuals need to look at their game and what they are doing because it is putting us under pressure."

Wales No 8 and player of the match Aaron Wainwright to BBC Sport...

"We probably wanted the game to go on for another five minutes. We left ourselves too much to do in that second half.

"Obviously we came out in the second half a bit better but left ourselves too much to do.

"We were just inaccurate and a lot of their ball came from our own errors.

"As the scoreboard kept ticking the belief grew."

What's next?

Wales travel to face England at Twickenham next Saturday, February 10 (4.45pm kick-off GMT), in Round 2 of the Six Nations.

Wales' Six Nations 2024 fixtures Saturday, February 3 Wales 26-27 Scotland 4.45pm Saturday, February 10 England vs Wales 4.45pm Saturday, February 24 Ireland vs Wales 2.15pm Sunday, March 10 Wales vs France 3pm Saturday, March 16 Wales vs Italy 2.15pm

Scotland are in action next Saturday too for the second round of the championship, hosting France at Murrayfield in Edinburgh (2.15pm kick-off GMT).

Scotland's Six Nations 2024 fixtures Saturday, February 3 Wales 26-27 Scotland 4.45pm Saturday, February 10 Scotland vs France 2.15pm Saturday, February 24 Scotland vs England 4.45pm Saturday, March 9 Italy vs Scotland 2.15pm Saturday, March 16 Ireland vs Scotland 4.45pm

