Wales 12-45 South Africa: Pressure on Warren Gatland as Springboks inflict 12th defeat in a row

South Africa signed off their Autumn Nations campaign by adding victory in Wales to their wins in Scotland and England

Wales slumped to a 12th successive Test match defeat and head coach Warren Gatland saw the pressure ramped up on him as world champions South Africa won 45-12 at the Principality Stadium.

For the first time since 1937, Wales went a whole calendar year without winning a Test, and many will feel that Gatland's job is now hanging by a thread.

South Africa were not at their best, but the sad truth for Wales is that they did not have to be.

The Springboks ran in seven tries - Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Elrigh Louw, Jordan Hendrikse and Gerhard Steenekamp touched down - while Hendrikse kicked five conversions.

Wales 12-45 South Africa Wales - Tries: Dyer (41), Botham (80); Conversions: Thomas (80). South Africa - Tries: Mostert (7), Etzebeth (9), Arendse (20), Louw (35), Fassi (54), Steenekamp (62), J Hendrike (76); Conversions: J Hendrikse (7, 21, 35, 63, 77).

Wales claimed consolation scores from wing Rio Dyer and flanker James Botham, with Ben Thomas adding one conversion, but the game was done inside the opening quarter after South Africa posted three tries.

Whether Gatland, who has now lost 18 of 24 Tests since returning for a second stint as head coach, remains in charge for a daunting Six Nations opener against France in Paris on January 31 must be a subject of huge debate.

Whatever happens, though, Wales are at the lowest point in their 143-year international rugby history, and there appears no respite any time soon.

Pressure mounts on Gatland as Wales end 2024 winless

Wales showed two late changes, with wing Tom Rogers ruled out by a calf muscle injury and prop Gareth Thomas missing out through illness. Gloucester back Josh Hathaway replaced Rogers, with Nicky Smith taking over from Thomas.

Franco Mostert scythed through the Wales defence for South Africa's first score

It took South Africa just six minutes to open their account after a move forged by skipper Siya Kolisi's strong run ended with Mostert sprinting over unopposed and Hendrikse converting.

Mostert's second-row partner Etzebeth then rounded off fine work by Arendse and Wales were already facing damage-limitation as fly-half Sam Costelow went off for a head injury assessment.

Centre Ben Thomas moved to the number 10 role with Scarlets centre Eddie James going on but South Africa added a third try inside the opening quarter after Arendse touched down wide out and Hendrikse converted.

Eben Etzebeth cantered over for South Africa's second try

Costelow rejoined the action and Wales managed to secure some scraps of possession before Etzebeth went off injured 11 minutes before half-time and was replaced by RG Snyman.

South Africa twice saw players held up over the Wales line, then Kolisi had a try disallowed following a knock-on in approach play by scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse.

Kurt-Lee Arendse sidestepped is way over as South Africa moved into a 19-0 lead inside 20 minutes

But the Springboks did not have long to wait for try number four, with Wales unable to handle their power-runners, and Louw crossed between the posts.

Jordan Hendrikse's conversion made it 26-0, yet Wales managed the final scoring act of a hopelessly one-sided opening half when Dyer finished strongly on his first appearance of the autumn campaign.

It was his eighth international try, and at least ensured Wales opened their account, albeit against a Springboks side that had rarely moved out of third gear.

Wing Rio Dyer raced over in the corner as Wales got on the board with the final play of the first half

Costelow did not reappear for the second period - James came back on - and there was also a Test debut off the bench for Gloucester forward Freddie Thomas, who replaced Taine Plumtree and went into the back-row.

It took South Africa until 14 minutes into the second period to increase their advantage, and it was Arendse's jinking running that created space for Fassi, who crossed on the overlap.

Replacement prop Steenekamp claimed South Africa's sixth try, converted by Jordan Hendrikse, and Wales still had 17 minutes left before their misery would be over.

Jordan Hendrikse then added a final try that he also converted, and Wales could escape to the sanctuary of their changing room after Botham's late effort.

'Let's see what happens' - Gatland coy on future

Wales head coach Warren Gatland told TNT Sports: "It's about seeing what the Welsh Rugby Union has to say.

"You don't make a decision straight after a game, it's always tough coming to a press conference straight after a game before you've had time to catch your breath and look at some of the stats and numbers. Let's just see what happens over the next few days.

"With a young group of players, I think they'll learn a massive amount from today's game against the world champions and hopefully there's a step up next time when they play at this level with the intensity and physicality that a team like South Africa bring."

'We were where Wales are' - Kolisi

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told TNT Sports: "We were where Wales are a couple of years ago. The only thing I can say is you just can't stop believing.

"If you look at their starting backline, one of our guys had more caps than all of them. You have to be realistic about these things.

"Some of them are getting their first few caps, it takes time to build. As long as they keep working hard and keep believing things will change, next year they will be a little bit more experienced and can give a bit more.

"Things can take time. I'm so grateful for the people of Wales who still came out to support them, because this is a proud rugby nation just like South Africa.

"We have so much respect for the Welsh, that's why we had our best team on the field and we gave everything. I have no doubt that Wales will pick it up."

What's next?

Wales travel to France for the opening game of the 2025 Six Nations on Friday, January 31 (kick-off 8.15pm).