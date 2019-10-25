Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales vs South Africa talking points

There promises to be a great battle at scrum-half between Gareth Davies and Faf de Klerk

Wales will attempt to extend their winning streak over South Africa to five games on Sunday as they target a place in the Rugby World Cup final.

Having lost 16 games in a row against the Springboks between 2000 and 2014, Wales have held the upper hand in recent years, winning Tests in Washington DC and Cardiff last year.

Can they unlock a South Africa defence that has conceded just 39 points in six World Cup matches and provide Warren Gatland with a fitting finale to his 12-year reign?

Mixed news on injury front

Having already lost Josh Navidi, Welsh were dealt another blow when Liam Williams suffered an ankle injury in training, ruling him out of the remainder of the tournament.

Leigh Halfpenny comes in at full-back to win his 85th cap. Like Williams, Halfpenny is superb until the high ball and is also a clutch goalkicker, but he does not offer the same threat with ball in hand.

An extra kicker could prove useful, however, with rain forecast for Yokohama on Sunday.

Jonathan Davies returns at outside centre

While the loss of Williams is a blow, the return of Jonathan Davies to the Welsh midfield is a significant boost. The British and Irish Lion is rock-solid in defence and has great tactical prowess. He can counter the threat of Damian de Allende, who was man of the match against Japan.

Davies has forged an impressive partnership with the ever-reliable Hadleigh Parkes and their communication in defence will be key if South Africa's pack manage to provide front-foot ball.

Nkosi an able replacement

Sbu Nkosi has scored eight tries in 10 Tests for South Africa

You always want to see the best players competing in the biggest matches so it's disappointing that Cheslin Kolbe misses out due to an ankle injury.

But before Wales fans rest easy they should look at the player replacing him.

Sbu Nkosi would have been disappointed to only be given runs against Namibia and Canada during this World Cup. He is a devastating finisher and has a better strike rate than Kolbe, scoring eight tries in 10 Tests [Kolbe has seven in 13].

Nkosi has been clocked running 100 metres in 10.59 seconds and is also almost 20kgs heavier and three inches taller than Kolbe, which could prove beneficial if Wales kick to contest.

With four tries in his last four appearances, the Welsh defence will need to be on guard against the Sharks flier.

"I am as excited to see what he can do as I would be if 'Chessie' were playing," said Rassie Erasmus.

"Sbu has been very close to selection as it is."

Nkosi has the ability to terrorise defences but how much ball will he actually see on Sunday?

Aerial battle

Dan Biggar beats Willie le Roux in the air during the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Four years ago Dan Biggar dominated the Twickenham skies as an injury-ravaged Wales came within minutes of beating South Africa in the quarter-finals, only for Fourie du Preez to deny them at the death.

As well as off the tee, Biggar's kicking from hand is again going to be crucial if Wales are to reach their first World Cup final.

New Zealand and Japan both used crossfield kicks as a way to negate the Springboks' rush defence. Unlike Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga, Yu Tamura's kicking wasn't as he precise as it needed to be but there will be no such concerns regarding Biggar.

South Africa's back three have looked uncomfortable under the high ball, in particular Wille le Roux, who Biggar beat in the air before setting up Gareth Davies' try in 2015.

Le Roux and his wingers can expect more of the same, with Biggar unlikely to kick to touch given the strength of the South African lineout and maul.

Kicking on

South Africa have been accused of putting too much boot to ball

South Africa took the Japan lineout and scrum apart last weekend but received some flak for the limited ambition of their game plan.

Bags of possession was kicked away, with Faf de Klerk opting for box kicks when supporters would prefer to see him unleash the Springboks backline.

De Klerk concedes that South Africa tend to kick a lot but doesn't not see that changing much in Yokohama against a Welsh side similarly fond of putting boot to ball.

"Japan managed to contain our aerial battle but we managed to get so much yardage," said the Sale Sharks scrum-half.

"I think it was a very positive outcome on that. We gave them possession but they rarely managed to do anything with it.

"It's all about seeing the space. I feel our wings have come so far these last two years and are competing so well in the air.

"Wales have got some good wingers [too] so I think it's going to be a massive battle in the air."

Recent record

Wales were 20-11 winners over South Africa in Cardiff last November

When it comes to recent history between the countries, Wales hold a clear upper hand.

They had suffered a southern hemisphere hex, losing 22 games in a row against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, but since the 2015 World Cup Wales have won four successive matches against the Springboks.

South Africa, though, are unquestionably stronger now than at any time during that losing run.

Wales have never won a World Cup semi-final, losing at this stage in 1987 and 2011. If they can reach their first final it would underline just how far head coach Gatland has taken them during his 12-year coaching reign.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Shingler, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.