England 19-7 New Zealand: Eddie Jones' side book Rugby World Cup final place in Japan

Manu Tuilagi (middle) scored England's only try as a wonderful team performance earned a Rugby World Cup final place

A thrillingly dominant England display - full of power and ambitious offloading - saw Eddie Jones' side record a marquee Rugby World Cup semi-final success: defeating defending champions New Zealand 19-7 in Yokohama.

A first-half Manu Tuilagi try, plus four George Ford penalties rewarded an England XV that outplayed the All Blacks across the park in Japan. Sam Underhill and Ben Youngs had further tries ruled out by the TMO.

New Zealand had briefly threatened to launch a comeback in the second half when flanker Ardie Savea scored a try after an England lineout mix-up, but Jones' team responded superbly to see out the monumental victory.

England's Tom Curry reacts after the final whistle of a magnificent England display

England made a perfect start to the contest and notched the opening try as early as the second minute: centre Tuilagi diving over from close range after a stunning move filled with power carries and sharp offloading.

Jones' side continued to attack a startled All Black XV, with New Zealand centre Jack Goodhue rescuing his side on top of his own line on four minutes, and Scott Barrett chasing down a huge opening for England's Jonny May after eight minutes.

Manu Tuilagi marked a fabulous England start to the semi-final with an early try

On 25 minutes, England thought they might be over for a second try when Underhill strode over untouched, but after a lengthy TMO review, Tom Curry was penalised for obstruction after running ahead of the ball and colliding with New Zealand defenders Sam Whitelock and Joe Moody.

Undeterred, England continued to force the big moments their way as they stole another lineout via Maro Itoje and earned a scrum penalty but failed to add to their score as a Ford drop-goal attempt drifted wide.

Sam Underhill touched down on 25 minutes, but his score was ruled out by the TMO

England would add points to their total just before the half, however, when Underhill jackaled over the ball, and All Black pair Goodhue and Scott Barrett were penalised for coming in at the side. With Farrell nursing a leg complaint, Ford stepped up to drill a low effort over the posts from all of 45 metres out.

England began the second period on the front foot too, full-back Daly attempting a long-range penalty effort from just inside his own half after a Whitelock obstruction off the ball, but slicing narrowly wide.

George Ford kicked off the tee with skipper Owen Farrell injured, and landed vital efforts

A penalty won in the New Zealand 22 minutes later was sent into the corner by Farrell and co, after-which scrum-half Youngs went over for a try after a sumptuous dummy.

On review with the TMO, however, the score was ruled out after it was found England had spilt the ball forward within the rolling maul. The decision was an accidental offside and scrum to New Zealand, with a 17-0 All Black deficit avoided, but only just.

Ben Youngs thought he had notched England's second try in the second half, but it was ruled out

Referee Nigel Owens, in consultation with his TMO, ruled out two further England tries

Five minutes later, England stretched their lead out to 13-0 when replacement Sam Cane was penalised for tackling Billy Vunipola off the ball, handing Ford a simple penalty off the tee.

England replacement Henry Slade survived a TMO review for a potential no-arms tackle on Sevu Reece after 57 minutes as the All Blacks wing looked to go over in the corner - but Slade had wrapped with his right arm and the correct decision of play-on was made.

It was extremely brief respite though, as Jamie George calamitously overthrew the ensuing five-metre lineout straight into the clutches of Savea, who needed only to flop over for a gift of a try. Richie Mo'unga's super conversion cut the semi-final back to a one-score game at 13-7.

Ardie Savea went over for New Zealand's only try on 58 minutes

The England reaction to such a blow was admirable and immediate, as a huge Underhill tackle on Jordie Barrett in the New Zealand 22 forced the loose ball back, before close-range carries brought about a penalty and three more Ford points as the All Blacks defended in from the side.

On 67 minutes, a penalty awarded to New Zealand deep in the England half was crucially reversed when lock Whitelock petulantly pushed Farrell at a ruck. It was a big moment and minutes later, England added more points via the boot of Ford with Retallick penalised at the maul.

From there, incessant England tackling and key turnovers into the final few minutes stemmed any All Black thrusts, leaving those in white to celebrate the most splendid of victories.

The Good

England were phenomenal here. It was a brilliant display of power, energy, and skill with ball in hand. A real statement.

At the lineout, bar one hugely costly mishap, England were flawless. As a supposed area of potential weakness which the All Blacks intended to attack, having fielded Retallick, Whitelock, Scott Barrett and Kieran Read all within their starting pack, it failed to transpire that way.

Rarely has an All Black side had so little control of a Test match. England, at the breakdown, in the loose and defensively, were, put simply, far superior to those in black.

The Bad

Once New Zealand started on the back foot, the raggedness and desperation with which they tried to fight back, was very un-All Black like.

Run off the pitch on countless occasions, aimless and mishit kicking, daft and avoidable penalties and rash offloads under duress to try to force themselves back into the contest, New Zealand, though beaten by the better side on the day, will have massive regrets.

For England, the only negatives will be injuries. May looked to have aggravated his hamstring concern, Farrell could not place-kick due to his leg knock and Sinckler appeared to limp off too. All three are vital for England.

Stat of the Test

16 - @EnglandRugby won 16 turnovers against New Zealand, the most by any side in a match at #RWC2019 and England’s joint most ever in a match at the tournament (also won 16 v Japan in 1987). Crucial. — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 26, 2019

Tweets of the Day

So so proud of the boys!!!!@EnglandRugby @fuzion100uk @rugbyworldcup Final here we come!!!!!!!!!!!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) October 26, 2019

Was always going to take something very special to beat as side with the ability and history of NZ. And that was very special. Don’t believe there can be any complaints about that outcome. So many outstanding performances 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 👊 #RWC2019 — Will Carling (@willcarling) October 26, 2019

Immense!! Individually and together as a team....immense! On to next week's final. Can't wait! — Jonny Wilkinson (@JonnyWilkinson) October 26, 2019