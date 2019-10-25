Rugby World Cup: England vs New Zealand highlights of last seven Tests

England have beaten New Zealand just once since winning the World Cup in 2003

England will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak against New Zealand when the teams do battle in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final.

It is almost seven years since a Manu Tuilagi-inspired England tormented the All Blacks at Twickenham, but the world champions have held the upper hand since.

With anticipation building ahead of this weekend's semi-final in Yokohama, we've taken a look back at the last seven Tests between the two nations…

November 2018: England 15-16 New Zealand

2:48 New Zealand fought back from 15-0 down to record a narrow win New Zealand fought back from 15-0 down to record a narrow win

One that got away for England. Or was it snatched away?

They had waited four years for a shot at New Zealand and stormed out of the blocks to lead 15-0 after 25 minutes, only to not trouble the scoreboard again.

The All Blacks hit a purple patch before half-time and took the lead on the hour mark through Beauden Barrett's boot, which had proven trusty in the Twickenham rain.

England thought they had snatched victory with five minutes remaining when Courtney Lawes charged down TJ Perenara's clearance and the excellent Sam Underhill turned Barrett inside-out before diving over in the corner.

However, it was controversially ruled out by the TMO. England denied at the death.

November 2014: England 21-24 New Zealand

5:15 England suffered their fourth straight defeat to New Zealand as the world champions prevailed at Twickenham England suffered their fourth straight defeat to New Zealand as the world champions prevailed at Twickenham

A fourth defeat in a row for England, all of them coming at the hands of the All Blacks.

Jonny May's early try had Twickenham on its feet and three penalties from Owen Farrell ensured they remained in front at the interval.

New Zealand showed their mettle after the interval, however. Skipper Richie McCaw and Charlie Faumauina crossed for tries and a Beauden Barrett penalty put two scores between the teams heading into the final quarter.

A late penalty try served as only scant consolation against a side who would retain the Webb Ellis Cup at Twickenham 12 months later.

June 2014: Series 'blackwash'

2:33 England suffered a 3-0 series defeat when they travelled to New Zealand in 2014 England suffered a 3-0 series defeat when they travelled to New Zealand in 2014

For a three-Test series in New Zealand you need to be fully locked and loaded. England were not.

Stuart Lancaster's side travelled to the Land of the Long White Cloud without players from Northampton and Saracens, who were busy contesting the Premiership final on the same weekend as the first Test at Eden Park.

2014 New Zealand vs England series 1st Test: New Zealand 20-15 England

2nd Test: New Zealand 28-27 England

3rd Test: New Zealand 36-13 England

A patched-up side battled valiantly, only for Conrad Smith to strike with five minutes remaining and snatch victory for the hosts.

The arrival of Owen Farrell and company, and a stint on the wing for Manu Tuilagi, failed to spark an upturn in fortunes as England were beaten 3-0.

November 2013: England 22-30 New Zealand

3:04 Julian Savea scored two tries against England in 2013 Julian Savea scored two tries against England in 2013

England's dander was up after the win over the All Blacks 12 months earlier, but not for long.

Two tries shipped inside 17 minutes, England found themselves 17-3 down. Bubble burst.

A scrappy Joe Launchbury try got England back into the contest, and the departure of Test centurion Dan Carter due to injury lifted their spirits even further.

Five Owen Farrell penalties moved England in front with an hour gone, 22-20, but their lead lasted just four minutes.

Julian Savea took Ma'a Nonu's offload to score his second try and a penalty from Carter's replacement, Aaron Cruden, condemned England to defeat.

November 2012: England 38-21 New Zealand

2:01 England ended New Zealand's 20-game unbeaten run with a 38-21 victory over the world champions England ended New Zealand's 20-game unbeaten run with a 38-21 victory over the world champions

England's last win over the world champions, who arrived at Twickenham looking to extend an unbeaten run of 20 Tests.

New Zealand were tormented by Manu Tuilagi, who ironically is close to recapturing the form he produced on this memorable afternoon. How they could do with a repeat performance from the barnstorming centre on Saturday.

After leading 15-0 early in the second half, England were pegged back by two converted tries inside four minutes.

But they responded in style with three tries of their own, Tuilagi leading England to their first win over the All Blacks since 2003.