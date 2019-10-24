Eddie Jones: Manu Tuilagi 'ready to cut loose' in World Cup semi-final

0:33 Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi is a better player now than in 2012 Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi is a better player now than in 2012

Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi is in his best-ever form and "ready to cut loose" for England in their semi-final against the All Blacks.

Tuilagi has struggled with injuries throughout his career; between the 2013 Six Nations and this year's edition of the same tournament he played only six Tests for England.

However, the man they call 'the Chief' has been a mainstay for the team during their World Cup campaign in Japan, and Jones says the 28-year-old is reaching his peak at just the right time.

"I've never seen the Chief in better nick," Jones told Sky Sports. "He's ready to go and he's ready to play at his best against New Zealand.

"For a boy out of Samoa, there's no greater challenge than playing for your adopted country against New Zealand."

The last time England beat New Zealand was in December 2012, led largely by Tuilagi who tore through the All Blacks' midfield at Twickenham that day - and Jones says the Leicester Tiger is an even better player seven years later.

"I think he's better than that now," said the Australian. "I've never seen him physically better, I've never seen him mentally more attuned. He's ready to cut loose against New Zealand."

Itoje: I don't fear All Blacks

When England take to the field in Yokohama they will face the tournament's most successful team in history with three titles to their name.

Second rower Maro Itoje, who played in all three Tests of the British and Irish Lions' drawn series against the All Blacks in 2017, says they are "a very clinical" side.

"New Zealand are a very good team," said Itoje. "When you play them you have to go at them.

"You can't sit back, you can't wait for the game to happen, you can't sit on your heels otherwise the game is gone.

"They are a very clinical team; they take all of their opportunities so you have to make sure you take yours."

But asked if he is scared of Steve Hansen's side, Itoje laughed and replied: "No. No, not at all."

