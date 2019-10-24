Rugby World Cup News

Rugby World Cup quiz: England vs New Zealand past meetings

Follow England's Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand via our live blog on Saturday morning; kick-off 9am BST

Last Updated: 24/10/19 6:47am

Jonah Lomu played against England at the 1995 and 1999 World Cups
England face back-to-back champions New Zealand for a place in the Rugby World Cup final, but how well do you remember their previous World Cup meetings?

The teams met at three successive World Cups during the 1990s, including a high-scoring semi-final in Cape Town in 1995, and collide at the last-four stage again in Yokohama on Saturday.

England have lost their last six matches against New Zealand but how have they fared at World Cups?

Test your knowledge by taking our quiz!

