George Ford in at 10 for England's Rugby World Cup semi-final vs All Blacks

George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell have been picked alongside one another for England's semi-final against New Zealand

Eddie Jones has made one change to his England starting XV to face New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals on Saturday, as fly-half George Ford starts with captain Owen Farrell at centre.

Having reverted back to the dual playmakers of Ford at 10 and skipper Farrell at inside-centre during the pool stages of the World Cup, Jones changed things for England's quarter-final win over Australia, restoring Farrell to 10 and picking a centre partnership of Manu Tuilagi at 12 and Henry Slade at 13.

Ahead of facing the double-reigning world champion All Blacks, however, Jones has again selected Ford in the out-half position, Farrell in the centre and Tuilagi pushed out one to 13. Slade drops down to the bench as a result.

Among the replacements, there is one further change, as Mark Wilson replaces Lewis Ludlam as back-row cover.

Eddie Jones has made a big call in adding Ford to the team at 10 for the challenge of New Zealand

In the forwards, Jones has resisted the temptation to recall Saracens lock George Kruis into his pack as a lineout caller, with Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes remaining in a powerful-looking second row.

Equally, Jones has kept his back-row the same as natural openside-flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill combine again - Curry on the blindside once more - alongside No 8 Billy Vunipola.

Despite no recognised lineout option within such a loose forward trio, their breakdown performances have been superb and Jones will hope that is the case again.

In the backs, Jonny May has shaken off a hamstring complaint to start on the left wing, with Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly the right wing and full-back respectively.

Back-row Mark Wilson's addition to the bench is the only other change

The headline news is the return of Ford though. Having selected a Ford-Farrell, 10-12 axis regularly during his first three years in charge, Jones spent the November 2018 window and 2019 Six Nations fixtures picking Farrell at 10.

In the most significant Test of the Australian's reign, and the most important England rugby fixture for over a decade, Jones has returned back to Ford though - a decision which is likely to make or break England in Yokohama on Saturday (9am ko BST)

England have never beaten New Zealand at a Rugby World Cup, having lost a semi-final in 1995 and pool matches in 1991 and 1999.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Dan Cole, 19 George Kruis, 20 Mark Wilson, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jonathan Joseph.