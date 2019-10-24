Scott Barrett replaces Sam Cane in All Blacks back-row for England clash

All Black openside Sam Cane drops to the replacements bench for Saturday's semi-final with England

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has sprung a surprise to his New Zealand side to play England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final, as experienced openside Sam Cane has dropped down to the replacements.

In his place, Scott Barrett - ordinarily a second row - comes in to start on the blindside, with flanker Ardie Savea switching over to the No 7 shirt.

It is the first occasion in 25-year-old Barrett's career that he will start in the No 6 jersey for New Zealand - though he has come off the bench to feature on the blindside before, including in the All Blacks' 16-15 victory over England at Twickenham last November.

Scott Barrett will start at six for the first time in his All Black career on Saturday in Yokohama

The alteration to the back-row is the only change to the All Black starting XV which dispatched of Ireland 46-14 in the quarter-finals in Tokyo last Saturday.

Among the replacements, lock Patrick Tuipulotu replaces the injured Matt Todd in the only change to the 23.

In all, there are seven changes to the New Zealand side which narrowly beat England 11 months ago - Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sevu Reece all included this time around.

Beauden Barrett remains at full-back, with Mo'unga operating at 10 again - Barrett has played the most matches against England (five) of the starters with a 100 per cent record in his career so far.

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick5 Samuel Whitelock6 Scott Barrett, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Kieran Read (c);

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Sam Cane, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Sonny Bill Williams, 23 Jordie Barrett.