RWC: England vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup semi-final talking points

From spygate to the back-row, the lineout to changing half-backs, we take a comprehensive look at the talking points ahead of a gargantuan World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday...

Spygate...?

The respective approaches by head coaches Eddie Jones and Steve Hansen at their Tuesday press briefings was fascinating.

For his part, Hansen - who was speaking first - was wholly respectful and looking to turn the heat down on Saturday's encounter.

Jones was second out of the blocks, but seeking immediately to stir.

"New Zealand talk about them walking towards the pressure. Well this week the pressure is going to be chasing them down the street," one of the standout quotes from a bullish Jones.

Eddie Jones was in mischievous mood when he spoke to the media in Tokyo on Tuesday

Near on a dozen times in the press conference, he claimed all the pressure was on New Zealand.

"Put up your hand if you think we can win…there you go, so no one thinks we can win. There's 120 million Japanese people out there whose second team are the All Blacks." It was a siege mentality, and then some.

But the best was yet to come. Asked an innocent enough question about preparation and his players' experiences from the 2017 Lions tour in New Zealand, Jones bizarrely shoehorned in that his side's training had been filmed and spied upon from nearby flats.

"Were you the bloke up in the apartment block today filming?

"There was definitely someone in the apartment block filming but it might have been a Japanese fan. We don't care, mate." And with that, and a loose insinuation in the direction of the All Blacks, the story was written and morning papers filled.

Jones' claim that someone was filming and spying on England training came out of nowhere

Hansen was chirpier by Thursday and in good humour too.

"All is fair in love and war. There's nothing better in war than to throw a wee distraction out there," the Kiwi coach said. "He [Jones] didn't call it us [who filmed/spied], he was very deliberate.

"There will be a bit more tonight won't there? That's the reason why our press conference is now and his is at 5pm [9am BST] so you can look forward to Eddie.

"That same pressure's running down the same street we're on. I've got memories of a tournament four years ago that didn't go that good for them [England]" A stinger in response from the World Cup winner.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has laughed off the majority of Jones' claims

All light-hearted, if filled perhaps with a smidgen of edge, and equally compelling - in a nonsensical sort of way - all the same. Jones had somewhat succeeded in dragging Hansen into a slagging match - indeed the majority of the questions asked of the Kiwi revolved around pressure and spying.

As Hansen stated himself, however, Jones' press performance - and a performance it was - was likely entirely to generate external murmurings away from his side.

A first semi-final for 12 years. There's a hefty degree of pressure on these England players too.

The master of distraction or ill-judged antagonism? We shall see…

All Black experiments

New Zealand headed to this World Cup having failed to win in eight Tests since the last tournament (six defeats and two draws). They looked far from menacing in the most recent Rugby Championship and many were sucked into believing they were vulnerable.

But to combat what wasn't operating to standard, Hansen took some huge decisions.

One of the premier full-backs in the history of the sport was dropped in Ben Smith. Two-time World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett was shifted from his position of out-half to the 15 shirt. Richie Mo'unga brought in at 10.

Shifting Beauden Barrett from out-half to full-back has worked superbly in Japan

One of the most decorated props in rugby, Owen Franks, was overlooked from the entire World Cup squad.

2017's World Breakthrough Player of the Year Rieko Ioane, the All Blacks' supremely talented wing, has fallen out of the 23.

Such decisions are ones arguably no other coach in world rugby would make. But, so far, they have worked magnificently.

Wing Rieko Ioane is one of a number of players who can't make it into the New Zealand 23 at the moment

Having Barrett at full-back in this World Cup has been a near masterstroke - the elusive playmaker performing outstandingly well in victories over South Africa and Ireland. Mo'unga has stood out too, and shouldered kicking responsibilities - taking further pressure off Barrett.

In-form Crusaders wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece have also lit up the All Black back division.

On Thursday, experienced openside Sam Cane was dropped down to the replacements bench, with Scott Barrett starting his first ever Test for New Zealand at blindside flanker. The latest in a long-line of left-field calls.

Sam Cane is the latest big name All Black to miss out on team selection

Might such experiments eventually cause the All Blacks to come unstuck? England will surely be targeting such inexperienced combinations.

The back-row battle

If not for England flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, Jones' charges would have been in real danger of losing their quarter-final against Australia.

Starved of possession and territory for so long, it was the ability of the two youthful forwards to tackle, disrupt and turnover ball at crucial times which allowed England a platform from which clinical finishing sealed a noteworthy victory.

Tom Curry and Sam Underhill have arguably been England's outstanding performers

Since adopting the dual-openside threat, England have thrived in the back-row stakes and as such, Jones has stuck with the two for Saturday despite the fact doing so means a loose forward trio of Curry, Underhill and Billy Vunipola provides no recognised lineout option.

Before Thursday, Jones, Curry, Underhill and co would have been forgiven for thinking they would be facing New Zealand's own variation on the openside flanker craze: Cane and Ardie Savea.

Yet, Savea has shifted to seven and Cane down to the bench. The thinking behind Barrett's presence at six presumably two fold: to run at George Ford (who is back and starting at 10) and to compete at the lineout (more on that in a moment).

Ardie Savea and Cane had started consistently together within the same back-row over the last year or so

Cane is a breakdown specialist, however, and removing him from the side does weaken New Zealand at the ruck - a zone Curry and Underhill have utterly flourished in.

The breakdown, so often critical, would have been a focal point of attack for England notwithstanding the All Black team selection. But with Hansen's side in mind, can Jones' dominate this area and potentially take control of proceedings?

Lineout is king

The last time these two sides faced each other came in November 2018 - the All Blacks recovering from a 15-0 first-half deficit to win the game by a single point.

That day in Twickenham, the physicality stakes were off the chart from both sides. Indeed, England rocked New Zealand back. And inventiveness too was on display from the home side, who competed everywhere across the park with their lofty counterparts.

The one point of obvious difference? The lineout.

England's lineout that day, with hooker Jamie George and second rows Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes involved - all in to start at Yokohama - malfunctioned and faltered badly, as they lost five on their own throw.

A solid lineout performance from hooker Jamie George is vital

It was the most they had given up in a Test since November 2012, and proved the major contributor to their downfall.

It's for this reason that many expected Jones to bring Saracens lock George Kruis in for the semi-final to run the lineout, or to tinker with his back-row.

New Zealand have two world-class hookers in Codie Taylor and Dane Coles, have the premier lock combination in world rugby in the shape of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, while they've also added another natural second row Barrett to the side at six.

Maro Itoje and co must ensure the lineout functions well in spite of considerable pressure

Moreover, All Blacks skipper Kieran Read is another key lineout option, while Hansen has named another lock on the bench in Patrick Tuipulotu.

It's sure to be a pivotal set-piece - can England compete and maintain parity?

As a slight aside, it must also be noted that England were shorn of Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, Manu Tuilagi and Anthony Watson for the aforementioned most recent encounter - a vastly different proposition indeed.

All change in the half-backs

Who would have been able to predict, even as recently as five months ago, that the starting out-halves for England and New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup semi-final would not be Owen Farrell and Beauden Barrett? - and not so by absolute choice.

Ahead of this tournament, Barrett had finished the 2018 campaign as New Zealand's undisputed out-half, while Farrell had worn 10 throughout England's impressive, if trophy-less, 2019 Six Nations.

It was not until July 2019 that Mo'unga and Barrett were thrust into the dual-playmaker set-up we see today. In August 2019, Farrell and Ford were paired again for the first time in over a year in England's dual-first receiver system.

Richie Mo'unga (left) and Beauden Barrett had never been deployed at 10 and 15 respectively until July 2019

Having selected a Ford-Farrell, 10-12 axis regularly during his first three years in charge, Jones spent the November 2018 window and 2019 Six Nations fixtures picking Farrell at 10.

World Cup Tests against Tonga, USA and Argentina saw Ford and Farrell played together before Jones sprang a surprise in the quarter-finals against Australia, restoring Farrell to 10 and picking a centre partnership of Manu Tuilagi at 12 and Henry Slade at 13.

At Stadium Yokohama, Ford will be in the out-half position, however, Farrell in the centre and Tuilagi pushed out one to 13.

George Ford and Owen Farrell are back at 10 and 12 respectively

It means we will have dual-playmaker vs dual-playmaker. A tantalising prospect.

One thing Ford and England must improve from the quarter-final victory over the Wallabies is possession and the quality of it. They had just 34 per cent against Australia - if this is not increased in the face of the All Blacks they face elimination without firing a shot.

Even if England do earn the right to dominate the ball though, New Zealand's ability to strike when being outplayed is unparalleled, as is their ability to rip teams apart who start slow or exhibit unease.

The last thing England should do is fear this opposition, but an understanding of what they are up against and the concentration levels required is paramount.