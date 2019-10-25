Who makes your Wales-South Africa Rugby World Cup combined team?

Eben Etzebeth and Alun Wyn Jones would make a mean second row combination

Pick your combined Wales-South Africa XV ahead of Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting line-up, with Leigh Halfpenny and Ross Moriarty replacing Liam Williams and Josh Navidi.

But they are boosted by the return of Jonathan Davies at outside centre after he was a late withdrawal from their quarter-final win over France.

South Africa have had injuries to content with, too. Box office winger Cheslin Kolbe misses out with an ankle injury, Sbu Nkosi taking his place in the back three.

Who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 players that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...