Sbu Nkosi replaces Cheslin Kolbe for Springboks' semi-final against Wales

Sbu Nkosi comes in for Cheslin Kolbe

Sbu Nkosi will replace the injured Cheslin Kolbe in the only change to South Africa's starting XV for Sunday's semi-final against Wales.

Nkosi replaces the hot-stepping Kolbe, who has not recovered sufficiently from the ankle injury he suffered against Canada and aggravated in the quarter-final victory over Japan in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Nkosi - who has scored eight tries in his 10 Test appearances - slots into the right wing position as a direct replacement for Kolbe.

"It's disappointing not to have Cheslin available as he has been brilliant for us since we first called him up last year," said Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

"But we really rate Sbu and he will slot straight in. I am as excited to see what he can do as I would be if 'Chessie' were playing. Sbu has been very close to selection as it is."

Nkosi has made two appearances in the tournament, against Namibia and a try-scoring show against Canada - on the left wing - to follow up try-scoring appearances against Australia and Argentina (two tries) in the two South African home Tests in 2019.

Springboks - 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.