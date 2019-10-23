Alun Wyn Jones one of Wales' greatest, says Neil Jenkins

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones to make his 133rd appearance, four more than second-placed Gethin Jenkins

Wales coach Neil Jenkins says captain Alun Wyn Jones is ''one of the best'' as they prepare for Sunday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

As Wales' record cap holder, Jones is set to make his 133rd appearance at the Yokohama International Stadium, with only New Zealand World Cup-winning skipper Richie McCaw above him on rugby union's all-time list once his nine British and Irish Lions Test appearances are added.

"He has always wanted to be the best and strive to be the best, and over a long period he has achieved that," Wales assistant coach Jenkins said.

1:29 Prince Charles visited the Wales squad ahead of their Rugby World Cup semi-final Prince Charles visited the Wales squad ahead of their Rugby World Cup semi-final

"He seems to get better with age. Wales have had some incredible rugby players, and he is up there as one of the best - if not the best - and we have had some great players.

"That speaks volumes for me. He is an incredible athlete, and there is no doubt that he is looking forward to Sunday.

"I don't know a 99 per cent Alun Wyn Jones, I only know a 100 per cent. It's 100 per cent or nothing, plain and simple.

"He is exceptional at what he does, he is an incredible player, an incredible leader.

Wyn Jones made his test debut for Wales in June 2006 against Argentina

"I was lucky enough to be involved with him in the (Wales) Under-21s back in 2006 in the Six Nations when we were in Ireland. You could see then he was a pretty special player.

"Whatever plaudits and accolades come his way he certainly deserves them. He is an unbelievable rugby player.

"He demands the best from himself and demands the best from the people around him. That shows in our environment and the way the boys go about their business, and they have got a leader they can look up to."