Owen Lane replaces injured Josh Navidi in Wales' Rugby World Cup squad

Wales have brought winger Owen Lane into the squad as a replacement for injured No 8 Josh Navidi ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Wales coach Warren Gatland chose to swap a back for a forward, with doubts surrounding the fitness of centres Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes.

"He's a great character, obviously a very good player, he's got huge potential going forward," Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards said of Lane.

"We were very impressed with him in the summer.

"We've been away for quite a few weeks now and he's got some great banter as well. Sometimes you need that when you've been away from home for so long."

Navidi sustained a hamstring injury in the quarter-final win over France on Sunday.

"Josh has been one of our go to players over the last two years through the period we've been successful," Edwards said.

"Everyone's gutted for Josh and obviously for myself he's one of our best defensive players so someone has got to step up into his position."

The 21-year-old Lane, a winger who can also play at centre, has just one cap to his name against Ireland in a World Cup warm-up, when he scored a try.

Lane will arrive in Japan on Tuesday with Wales playing South Africa in the second semi-final match on Sunday.

Biggar: Two games to change our lives

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is anticipating two games which could potentially change the rest of the squad's life.

Dan Biggar's conversion against France secured Wales' one-point win in the quarter-final

The 30-year-old, whose wife and child are flying out to support the team this weekend, accepts Wales rode their luck against France but insists winning is all that matters at this point in the tournament.

"It has cost me a few quid, flying the wife and little one over now - that's the only downside of it!" Biggar said.

"It will be great to have them out here, the little boy and my wife. Ultimately, that is the most important thing, that is why a lot of us are doing this, the sacrifices they are making.

"It's really pleasing that we are here for another two weeks, and hopefully we have two games to potentially change the rest of our lives.

"It is really exciting, and we just feel in a really good spot after a scrappy performance, but there was lots of character shown.

"But ultimately, we would take the same performance next week if we come on the right side of the scoreboard.

"It's all about winning rugby games now. If we win two games in two weeks, it will be a good couple of weeks."