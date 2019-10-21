Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper mocks France elbow red card after Wales win

Jaco Peyper has come under fire for a picture posted on social media

France want Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper to be investigated after he was pictured mocking the red card he awarded Sebastien Vahaamahina for an elbow on Wales' Aaron Wainwright.

Peyper sent the Clermont lock off early in the second half of Sunday's quarter-final defeat by Wales.

But the South Africa official has invited controversy on to himself after a picture emerged on social media showing him posing with Welsh fans and playfully landing an elbow on to the head of one.

Jaco Peyper dans un bel hommage à Vahaamahina. Photo de Fabien Heuzé pic.twitter.com/g5vo93413s — Arnaud Coudry (@ArnaudCoudry) October 20, 2019

French Rugby Federation vice president Dr Serge Simon said on Twitter: "This photo if it is true is shocking and explanations will be necessary."

A World Rugby spokesperson has responded: "World Rugby is aware of a picture on social media of referee Jaco Peyper with a group of Wales fans taken after last night's quarter-final between Wales and France in Oita. It would be inappropriate to comment further while we are establishing the facts."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland and his France counterpart Jacques Brunel endorsed Peyper's decision to issue the eighth red card of Japan 2019.

The 28-year-old forward, scorer of his side's opening try, spent the rest of the game sat on the bench with his hands on his head.

"The officials dealt with it appropriately. I don't think anyone could complain about that. The right decision was made," Gatland said.

"Rugby is heat of the moment stuff and he made an error of judgement. When you have got a lot of testosterone involved in some pretty high intensity games, that will sometimes happen. He's made a poor decision."

Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off by Peyper

Brunel agreed Vahaamahina deserved to be dismissed.

"The red card I don't contest - when you see the images it's very clear. He did have contact with the face so we can't deny that," Brunel said.

"Of course it changed the game. When you're playing half the match with 14 men it's difficult."

World Rugby announced Vahaamahina will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday following his dismissal.

He will appear before an independent judicial committee chaired by England's Mike Hamlin.