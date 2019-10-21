Will Greenwood News

More from Rugby Union

Will Greenwood

Rugby Union Expert & Columnist @willgreenwood

Will Greenwood's podcast: Rugby World Cup semi-finals, Eddie Jones & Isa Nacewa

Last Updated: 21/10/19 5:55pm

Will Greenwood looks ahead to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals and catch up with Eddie Jones, Isa Nacewa, Alex Corbisiero and Ben Cohen…

We hear from Eddie Jones after his England side dismantled Australia to set up a mouth-watering semi-final against back-to-back winners New Zealand.

Will catches up with his old team-mate Ben Cohen to chat about their 2003 memories, and discuss what Cohen is up to now.

James Gemmell talks to Leinster legend Isa Nacewa, while Rupert Cox and Alex Corbisiero chat all things World Cup - the latter even gives us one of his raps!

Will then rounds up the quarter-finals and gives us his predictions for the semis.

