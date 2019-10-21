Wales' Josh Navidi out of Rugby World Cup with hamstring injury

Navidi left the field shortly before the half-hour mark during Sunday's game

Wales back-row forward Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Warren Gatland confirmed Navidi would miss the rest of the tournament because of the injury suffered in the quarter-final victory over France on Sunday.

Gatland said that Wales would be calling up a replacement, although it would not be a back-row forward. The suggestion is that he will add a back to the squad, but no decision on any particular player has yet been made.

Centre Scott Williams and wing Owen Lane could be among those players who come into the mix as potential replacements for Navidi.

Navidi's loss is a blow, but Wales have considerable back-row resources with Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty all performing well.

Josh Navidi receives treatment on his injured hamstring

Wales play South Africa in the semi-finals in Yokohama on Sunday.

More to follow...