Jonathan Davies should be fit for Wales vs South Africa, says Neil Jenkins

0:23 Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins is confident centre Jonathan Davies will be fit to face South Africa in their World Cup semi-final Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins is confident centre Jonathan Davies will be fit to face South Africa in their World Cup semi-final

Wales are confident centre Jonathan Davies will be fit to face South Africa in their World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on Sunday.

The 31-year old was ruled out of their 20-19 quarter-final win over France with a recurrence of a knee injury which he aggravated against Fiji.

Ospreys' Owen Watkin replaced him in that game but skills coach Neil Jenkins is confident Davies will be back in action against the Springboks.

Jonathan Davies is set to return against the Springboks

Davies took full part in Wales training on Wednesday, albeit with heavy strapping on his knee.

Jenkins said: "He seems OK. He is getting back to it, so I would like to think he is going to take a full part this week in training and obviously be fit for Sunday.

"He is a key player for us, a big player. He trained most of the week last week, but didn't feel he was quite right.

"It's an important game on Sunday, and we need all hands on deck to get through that match.

"Owen stepped up and he's been there before for us, he's an exceptional talent and did pretty well on Sunday, but again Jon is a world-class player and you need your world-class players fit.

"These games don't come around very often, I think sometimes if your leg's hanging off you strap it to yourself to get yourself right, and I'm sure [he'll] do that this week."

Warren Gatland's side have won their last four matches against South Africa, but Jenkins reflected on the two nation's overall head-to-head record to illustrate the size of their task they face.

Of the 35 matches played, South Africa have won 28, with one drawn and six wins for the Welsh.

The last Springboks victory came in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

0:34 Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards feels their Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa will be won and lost over the gainline Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards feels their Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa will be won and lost over the gainline

"They're an outstanding side," added Jenkins. "Uncompromising, very tough, very physical with some hugely talented players as well especially on that back line, both wingers are exceptional wingers with footwork, speed ... both centres are very direct, very tough.

"Then you've got Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk who will control things, both exceptional players, so it's a very, very tough game for us.

"You know we've done pretty well against them for the last few years ... it's nice to get across the line and actually beat South Africa, I wouldn't say our record is brilliant in history against them, but obviously has been over the last few years.

"We've been working incredibly hard all summer to get ourselves right for this moment, really, it's what we dream about, being in a semi-final, being involved in a World Cup final."