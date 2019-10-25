Liam Williams ruled out, Jonathan Davies back for Wales Rugby World Cup semi-final

Liam Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup after picking up an ankle injury in training

Liam Williams has been ruled out of Wales' Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Sunday - as well as the rest of the tournament - while centre Jonathan Davies has made a return to the XV.

Saracens back Williams' World Cup is over and he will play no part at Stadium Yokohama against the Boks due to an ankle injury picked up in training.

Leigh Halfpenny comes in to start at No 15 in one of two changes to the backs by Warren Gatland - though the head coach confirmed at his Friday press conference that Dan Biggar will continue to place-kick.

Williams had featured in four Rugby World Cup games before now, scoring two tries

The Kiwi coach has recalled to his back division Scarlets centre Davies, who missed Wales' dramatic 20-19 victory over France in the quarter-finals in Oita due to a knee complaint.

Alongside Davies in the centres is Hadleigh Parkes once again, who has played 389 of 400 minutes in Japan - the most of all the semi-final players.

Elsewhere in the squad, there is one further change as Ross Moriarty comes in to start at No 8 in place of the injured Josh Navidi, whose hamstring injury has ruled him out of the rest of the tournament also.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies will earn his 50th cap for Wales in the semi-final, while skipper Alun Wyn Jones features in his 142nd Test for Wales and the British & Irish Lions - levelling the record of Sergio Parisse, with former All Black Richie McCaw (148) the only player to have more.

Wales last faced South Africa in Cardiff in November 2018, winning 20-11.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owen, 3 Tom Francis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Shingler, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin.