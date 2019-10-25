Rugby World Cup quiz: Wales vs South Africa past meetings

Jesse Kriel and George North compete for possession during the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Wales face South Africa for a place in the Rugby World Cup final but how well do you remember their previous World Cup meetings?

The teams do battle for the third successive tournament on Sunday, having met at the quarter-final stage in 2015 and pool stages four years earlier.

Wales have won their last four matches against the Springboks but how have they fared in World Cup matches?

Test your knowledge by taking our quiz!