Wales Women 12-51 England Women: Red Roses a step closer to Six Nations title

Sarah Bern of England breaks through to score a try

England took a step closer to their 15th Six Nations title with a convincing 51-12 win over Wales on Sunday.

The Red Roses ran in nine tries in all - with prop Sarah Bern and winger Jess breach both going over twice. Marlie Packer, Cath O'Donnell, Abby Dow, Sarah Beckett and Katy Daley-Mclean also scored, but centre Zoe Harrison had an off day with the boot, successful with just three of the conversions.

Wales, who had not scored against England in three matches, never threw in the towel and will take something from the two tries they scored through Jess Kavanagh and Cerys Hale.

England have now won four games in a row against Wales in the Six Nations and move back top of the table on 15 points, three ahead of unbeaten Italy, who they play in round four at Sandy Park, Exeter.

More to follow...