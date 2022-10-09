Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales' Keira Bevan snatches dramatic late win against Scotland

Keira Bevan kept her nerve to score a late penalty and seal an 18-15 win for Wales over Scotland

Keira Bevan's last-gasp penalty stifled a late Scotland fightback as Wales claimed a dramatic 18-15 victory in their Rugby World Cup opener in Whangarei.

First-half tries from Alisha Butchers and Kayleigh Powell, along with Elinor Snowsill's penalty, earned Wales a 15-5 lead despite Lana Skeldon's reply.

Scotland piled on the pressure in the second half and Wales had two players sin-binned as Megan Gaffney's double drew her side level with just a minute remaining.

However, Helen Nelson - who had an off day from the kicking tee - missed the conversion that would have edged Scotland in front.

Megan Gaffney (R) hauled Scotland level at 15-15 with two quick tries

Wales powered downfield immediately from the restart and earned a penalty that Bevan slotted over from 25 metres to earn them a winning start to the tournament.

"Credit to our girls for having the bravery to play till the end, to try and get that penalty, and fair play to Keira for slotting it," said Wales coach Ioan Cunningham.

Scotland take on Australia in their next pool fixture on Saturday, while Wales face New Zealand the following day.