Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales' Keira Bevan snatches dramatic late win against Scotland
Alisha Butchers and Kayleigh Powell scored first-half tries to give Wales a 10-point advantage against Scotland in Whangarei; Megan Gaffney crossed twice to bring Scotland level at 15-15 before Keira Bevan's injury-time penalty decided the contest
Last Updated: 09/10/22 10:09am
Keira Bevan's last-gasp penalty stifled a late Scotland fightback as Wales claimed a dramatic 18-15 victory in their Rugby World Cup opener in Whangarei.
First-half tries from Alisha Butchers and Kayleigh Powell, along with Elinor Snowsill's penalty, earned Wales a 15-5 lead despite Lana Skeldon's reply.
Scotland piled on the pressure in the second half and Wales had two players sin-binned as Megan Gaffney's double drew her side level with just a minute remaining.
However, Helen Nelson - who had an off day from the kicking tee - missed the conversion that would have edged Scotland in front.
Wales powered downfield immediately from the restart and earned a penalty that Bevan slotted over from 25 metres to earn them a winning start to the tournament.
"Credit to our girls for having the bravery to play till the end, to try and get that penalty, and fair play to Keira for slotting it," said Wales coach Ioan Cunningham.
Scotland take on Australia in their next pool fixture on Saturday, while Wales face New Zealand the following day.