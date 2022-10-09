Abby Dow's heroic return highlight for England in World Cup opener; Black Ferns looked vulnerable

Abby Dow’s try-scoring return for England was undoubtedly one if not the highlight of their World Cup opening win against Fiji and anyone who knows her story and watched her step out on the pitch in New Zealand could not be more pleased for her.

Some players do not come back from the injury Dow sustained back in April, when she broke her leg in multiple places during the Six Nations clash with Wales. So to come back from that and play international rugby after just six months - having also had screws removed from her leg because there was a bit of aggravation - is absolutely remarkable. It's not as if Abby simply ambles around the pitch, she's an absolute athlete, to jink in and out and finish her try in the manner she did was phenomenal.

It was a really smart call by Simon Middleton and the coaching staff to give her some game minutes. This was key to see where she is at, because there was always the potential that Abby could have played but been way from her best, just in terms of match fitness, but she did not look like she has been out for six months. Abby's try was not an easy finish after such a serious leg break and it really reinforced that she is back and firing on all cylinders.

Abby's an integral part of the England backline and of course, that 15 shirt is still up for grabs. Ellie Kildunne, Helena Rowland and Sarah McKenna have all played there, and now you know that you have also got Abby Dow back in that mix, it firms England up down that side. Abby is a physical ball-carrying full-back and worked hard to develop her kicking game. As a person, she's very grounded, very bubbly and very confidence-based so, coming on against Fiji would have done absolute wonders for her in terms of ticking the 'return to play' box and getting a really good winger's try.

Aside from Dow's return and performance, I thought Abbie Ward went really well in the forwards, England relied on their driving line-out and she commanded that space really well for them. Hannah Botterman when she came on and Maud Muir were also very good, especially when the game started to open up. In my view, they are really setting the standard for 'modern day' prop.

Fiji challenged England in a way not seen before

It's worth noting that England will likely be disappointed with how they started, but probably pleased with the overall package of 80 minutes against Fiji. Their line-out was probably the key factor and the area that allowed them to settle into the game when it looked like everything else was a bit clunky. They were not catching and passing as well as they have, they were making uncharacteristic errors and actually that line-out was something they knew they could rely on.



It's important to give credit to Fiji though who, having played just 21 Tests in their entire history and with a total of just 97 caps across their entire squad, were only trailing the No 1 team in the world by 10 points (24-14) at half-time. Their first 40 minutes were brilliant and that opening half was a great advert for free-flowing women's rugby, I think I described it as 'bonkers' during commentary - you really did not know what they were going to do next but it made for an entertaining time.

In their first World Cup, they had clearly done their homework on England, had good combat to that driving maul, but the Red Roses just used their experience and rugby nous to work Fiji out. Fiji challenged England in an attacking way that they have not been challenged, perhaps not ever but certainly not in a very long time.

The thing that let Fiji down was a bit of savviness, they were a bit loose and at times just needed to play a little more smart - especially exiting their own 22. They did the hard things such as making some amazing breaks but then that last pass did not quite come off and England were let off the hook. If Fiji can get a bit more balance to how they play, going through that group they could really challenge teams, especially France who were not that great in their opening day win over South Africa, and certainly did not give much indication that England should be too concerned when they face each other next Saturday.

New Zealand given wake-up call by Australia

Australia really squeezed New Zealand in the first 55 minutes of the final contest on the opening day at Eden Park but although they were leading 17-12 at the break, I never thought there was going to be an upset on the cards.

That first period was more of a wake-up call for the World Cup hosts, but it showed that New Zealand can be vulnerable. They started running away with it in the latter stages (to eventually win 41-17) and I thought Ruby Tui was outstanding. Her final try showed a player with a bagful of confidence and really showed what a natural finisher she is. We know what Portia Woodman can do on the other wing, but I thought Tui stood up and showed there's not just one Black Ferns winger.

At least that first 40 from both Australia and Fiji showed what the tournament needs and that we don't want routs. Yes France put a lot on South Africa (40-5), England put a lot on Fiji (84-19), but if you were watching the games they were all good quality opening matches and I would certainly say that the game has moved on since the last World Cup in 2017. That's what this competition needs, the fun and games have only just got started and it bodes well for the coming weeks. I can't wait to see how all the teams improve as they really get stuck into tournament rugby. Watch this space the Women's World Cup has arrived!