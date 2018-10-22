Roger Federer targets ninth hometown title at Swiss Indoors Basel

Roger Federer headlines the Swiss Indoors Basel field as the 20-time Grand Slam champion returns to his hometown event targeting a ninth title, live on Sky Sports on Monday.

The 37-year-old returns to competitive action after his surprise semi-final defeat against Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters earlier this month, two titles short of reaching a landmark 100th tour-level success.

Federer revealed ahead of the tournament he has suffered with a hand injury since the summer grass court season but is not using it as an excuse and will want a strong finish to the campaign, with a first season-ending ATP Finals title since 2011 a firm objective.

The Swiss great is joined by world No 5 Alexander Zverev and 2016 champion Marin Cilic as leading figures in the draw, while Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, fresh from his first ATP title in Stockholm, will also target good performances.

Federer, a ballboy at the ATP 500 event growing up, last won a title this year in Stuttgart but comes into the tournament on a 15-match winning run in Basel. His dominance is unquestionable - he has reached the final in his past 11 appearances.

ATP Finals Race to London standings 1 Rafael Nadal 7480pts 2 Novak Djokovic 7445 3 Juan Martin del Potro 5300 4 Roger Federer 5160 5 Alexander Zverev 4770 6 Marin Cilic 3825 7 Kevin Anderson 3720 8 Dominic Thiem 3535 9 John Isner 3020 10 Kei Nishikori 3000 11 Borna Coric 2300 12 Fabio Fognini 2225 13 Kyle Edmund 2150 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2085

After an opening encounter against 2017 Paris Masters finalist Filip Krajinovic, Federer could face Australia's John Millman, who ended his hopes in stunning fashion at the US Open in September.

Millman, world No 33, will make his debut in Basel on the back of his best season on tour and will need to overcome Jan-Lennard Struff to book another meeting with Federer.

The stand-out first-round match in the draw will see Cilic meet Canada's Denis Shapovalov while Federer's countryman Stan Wawrinka is also in action against Adrian Mannarino.

Swiss Indoors Basel, seeded players (1) Roger Federer (2) Alexander Zverev (3) Marin Cilic (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) Jack Sock (6) Marco Cecchinato (7) Daniil Medvedev (8) Roberto Bautista Agut

Zverev booked his return to the ATP Finals for the second year running on his way to reaching the semi-finals in Shanghai and will face Robin Haase, who has won both of the pair's last two meetings.

Tsitsipas, who will make his debut at the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan next month, live on Sky Sports, will open against Jeremy Chardy. Two-time champion and last year's finalist Juan Martin del Potro was forced to withdraw through injury.

