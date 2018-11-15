ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev vs John Isner, Novak Djokovic vs Marin Cilic

Alexander Zverev is aiming to reach the last four of the ATP Finals for the first time

Alexander Zverev knows victory against John Isner in his final round-robin match will ensure he reaches the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

The German could also progress to the last four from Group Guga Kuerten if he loses in three sets and Djokovic wins his meeting with Marin Cilic, with live coverage of both matches on Sky Sports.

Isner, who has lost his opening two round-robin matches in his debut appearance, can still progress should the American overcome the German and Djokovic avoids defeat.

Zverev, who has won three titles this year, described the length of the tennis season as "ridiculous" after his 6-4 6-1 defeat against Djokovic on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old failed to progress past the group stage in his debut appearance at the season-ending tournament last year but holds a 4-1 head-to-head record over Isner.

"I'll take it as a normal quarter-final match at a normal tournament," Zverev said. "To be in the semi-finals here would mean a lot to me. For that, I have to play good tennis."

Isner defeated the German for the first time on his way to winning his maiden Masters 1000 title at Crandon Park before Madrid Open champion Zverev saw off the American in the Spanish capital.

The American spoke emotionally about the death of close friend and former strength coach Kyle Morgan after his three-set loss to Cilic but retains hope of following compatriot Jack Sock in reaching the semi-finals on his O2 debut.

Should Isner win then it will provide an opportunity to Cilic to reach the last four at the season finale for the first time in his fourth appearance.

Friday's Order of Play AFTERNOON SESSION Starts at 12pm [1] M. Pavic (CRO) / O. Marach (AUT) vs [3] M. Melo (BRA) / L. Kubot (POL) Not before 2pm [3] A. Zverev (GER) vs [8] J. Isner (USA) EVENING SESSION Not before 6pm [5] J. Sock (USA) / M. Bryan (USA) vs [8] P. H. Herbert (FRA) / N. Mahut (FRA) Not before 8pm [1] N. Djokovic (SRB) vs [5] M. Cilic (CRO)

Cilic had only managed one victory from 10 matches prior to his confidence-boosting comeback win against Isner on Wednesday.

The Croat, who will lead his country in the Davis Cup final against France next week, faces a huge task against world No 1 Djokovic.

The 30-year-old has won only two matches from the pair's 18 previous encounters but significantly for Cilic he enjoyed victory in the Queen's final as Djokovic began his resurgence in form.

Djokovic arrived targeting a record-equalling sixth season-ending title and has looked imperious in his victories against Isner and Zverev this week, despite complaining of a lingering cold.

Group Guga Kuerten Monday [3] Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) [5] Marin Cilic [1] Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 [8] John Isner Wednesday [1] Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-1 [3] Alexander Zverev [5] Marin Cilic 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-4 [8] John Isner

The pair met most recently at the Paris Masters and Djokovic was pushed hard by the 2014 US Open champion before recovering from a set down and a break down in the third set to win their quarter-final meeting.

"It was a great match, tough one in Paris, similar conditions to here," Cilic said.

Marin Cilic has never progressed past the group stages in his previous three appearances in London

"I feel that Novak is playing really good tennis and I just have to keep playing well. Obviously to serve well is going to be critical and I hope I'm going to be ready and have another great match."

Year-end world No 1 doubles pairing Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic will face Lukasz Kubot and Mercelo Melo, who can still qualify despite losing their opening two matches, in the first match of the day.

Mike Bryan and Sock, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, will look to continue their perfect campaign this year against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

