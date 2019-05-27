Serena Williams says Nike has learned from mistakes over treatment of pregnant athletes

Serena Williams recovered from a set down to win her opening match of this year's French Open

Serena Williams says Nike has learned from its mistake after the sportswear giant changed its policy having faced criticism for freezing sponsorship payments to several pregnant athletes.

Nike said on Friday that it would waive performance-pay reductions for 12 months for athletes who have a baby and said it could do more.

Sponsorship agreements with athletes typically include clauses that reduce payments if they do not reach performance-based targets.

"I understand that Nike has been really lately supporting women a lot, and it started with making a statement with me, and they said they want to make a change," Williams told reporters after she overcame a wobbly start to beat Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6 6-1 6-0 in the French Open first round.

"They want to support women that want to have families and that want to be mums. I'm glad that statement was made, and I know that therefore and going forward, they're doing better.

Williams won her last grand slam title at the 2017 Australian Open

"That's what it's about. It's about learning from mistakes and doing better."

The New York Times reported that Williams' sponsorship deal was kept intact during her pregnancy which, according to the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, was already proof of their support of pregnant women.

"I feel like as time goes on, as technology changes and as, you know, the world changes, people realise that we have to change our policies," Williams added.

"We have to look at old policies and change them. And I think that Nike wanted to do that, and they started doing that.

"And so I think they made a really bold statement by doing that with me, and I think they're going to -- I know, actually, that they're going to continue to make that statement."

Williams, a three-time champion at Roland Garros, is looking to emulate Margaret Court, who won 24 grand slam titles spread across the amateur and professional eras.

The 2017 Australian Open was Williams' last major title and a first grand slam in over two years would see her pull level with the Australian's record.