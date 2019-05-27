Caroline Wozniacki knocked out in French Open first round

Caroline Wozniacki has failed to progress past the fourth round at a Grand Slam since winning last year's Australian Open

Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki lost in the French Open first round against world No 68 Veronika Kudermetova.

Wozniacki, a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, was beaten 0-6 6-3 6-3 by the 22-year-old Russian debutant.

The 2018 Australian Open champion began confidently, winning the opening seven games of the match, but was broken three times in the second set before Kudermetova completed the impressive turnaround

Veronika Kudermetova recovered from losing the first set without winning a game

Wozniacki, who revealed at the end of last season she had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, arrived at Roland Garros with just four victories on clay this season after she withdrew in Madrid and Rome with a back and a calf injury respectively.

"I played really well in the first set. I played aggressive. I played the way I wanted to play," Wozniacki said.

"And then I think she got very lucky at the start of the second set and took advantage of the opportunities she got. I think I just lost a little steam in the end."

The Dane, whose defeat was her third in the first round since her debut in 2007, joined former Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova to suffer an early exit.

Kudermetova, who made her Grand Slam singles debut at this year's Australian Open, will face Kazakh world No 99 Zarina Diyas in the second round after she beat Audrey Albie 6-2 6-2.

Sorry to have to inform you of some bad news this morning pic.twitter.com/snxhJkPRuh — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 27, 2019

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova pulled out of the tournament hours before her scheduled first-round match against Sorana Cirstea because of forearm injury. Lucky loser Kaja Juvan replaced the Czech in the draw but she fell 5-7 6-4 7-5 to Sorana Ciestea.

Meanwhile, Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens defeated France's world No 66 Pauline Parmentier 6-3 6-4.

Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty beat American world No 72 Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-3 but German 18th seed Julia Goerges was knocked out by unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi 7-5 6-1.

Diane Parry became the youngest female French player to win a match in the main draw since 2005

The youngest winner of the day was 16-year-old Diane Parry, a French wildcard, who is ranked No 457 in the world.

She defeated Vera Lapko 6-2 6-4 on Court 8 and became the first player born in 2002 to win a Grand Slam qualifying match at Roland-Garros.

Parry, who grew up on the edge of Roland Garros in Boulogne-Billancourt, was immediately asked if she was like Amelie Mauresmo considering she also plays with a single-handed backhand.

"It's Amelie Mauresmo that taught me. I love it. I'm very happy to have a one-handed backhand," she said. "I'm one of the very few players to have one, so I stand out thanks to this."

"I tried to approach this match as a run-of-the-mill match so as not to have too much pressure on my shoulders," the teenager added.

She next faces Belgian 20th seed Elise Mertens, who beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-4 3-6 6-2.

