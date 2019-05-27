Petra Kvitova pulls out of French Open due to forearm injury

Petra Kvitova will not compete at this year's French Open

Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the French Open due to an injury to her forearm, hours before she was due to play her first match at the tournament against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

The Czech sixth seed has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Kaja Juvan, an 18-year-old from Slovenia who lost in qualifying and will be making her Grand Slam debut.

Sorry to have to inform you of some bad news this morning pic.twitter.com/snxhJkPRuh — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 27, 2019

"I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," Kvitova said on Twitter.

"I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear which could unfortunately get a lot worse if I play today.

"Two years ago, I made my comeback here at Roland Garros, so I'm truly sad not to be able to play here this year. It is a really tough decision to make, but I wish the tournament all the best for a successful event and can't wait to be back in 2020."

Kvitova, who lost to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final earlier this year, was forced to retire from her match against Maria Sakkari in the Italian Open earlier this month due to a left calf injury.

The 29-year-old is hopeful of being fit for Wimbledon, which begins on July 1, but she could be a doubt for the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, where she has won the title for the last two years.

She said: "They said for now two to three weeks off, which means no tennis, of course, because it's my left forearm.

"So I'm going to do some fitness and everything what I can do and to prepare my body for the tennis on the grass.

"Of course I'm staying positive for the grass season."