Anastasija Sevastova rallies from a set and a break down to win Baltic Open

Anastasija Sevastova clinched her fourth WTA title the hard way

Anastasija Sevastova fought back from a set and a break down win Baltic Open while Cori Gauff has progressed easily through qualifying and into the main draw at the Citi Open.

The Latvian and home favourite was three points away from defeat but turned the match against Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa on her way to a 3-6 7-5 6-4 triumph in Jurmala and lifted her fourth WTA Tour title.

"Every match I had a responsibility. Every match here was like a final," said Sevastova, who was the top seed. "I already knew how it would be. It was hard to play, of course.

"She played well, so it was two times harder, and not because of the fact that the stands wanted something from me.

"Everyone always wanted something from me. Therefore, it was not necessary to prove something to someone, only to myself.

"Before the finals, I didn't know how she plays, her shots, serve and how she moves. All my matches she could find on YouTube.

"I knew she will start well and will fight tough at the first set but she did the same in the third one as well. I showed character at this tournament, it was difficult, so it was two times more pleasant to win."

Kiki Bertens was unable to find her way over the line at the Palermo Ladies Open

At the Palermo Ladies Open, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to take the title on Sunday.

The 22-year-old sealed a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory to capture her second title of the year after winning the Prague Open in May.

She led by a break three times in the opening set and had three set points on Bertens' serve at 5-4 but ultimately edged ahead in the tie-break.

Bertens was let down by her serve as the Dutch player double-faulted five times and won just 55 per cent of her first-serve points compared to Teichmann's 65 per cent.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence and the end result now sees Teichmann rise 28 places in the WTA rankings to World No 54. She started the year outside the world's top 140.

That feeling when you’ve made it to the main draw😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/tUgXXx6DSh — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Cori "Coco" Gauff has made it through to the main draw of the Citi Open in Washington.

The 15-year-old needed barely an hour to win her final qualifier and she will play 84th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the first round.

Gauff had to get through two rounds of qualifying and she was hardly troubled in either, beating American Maegan Manasse and then Japan's Hiroko Kuwata in straight sets.

"These two matches I feel like will prep me for my first round, especially because I've never been to this tournament before," Gauff said.

"I was glad that I was able to get a feel of how it is, the site, playing those two qualifying matches.

"The weather is similar to home (in Florida), so I felt like I've been practising at home. I'll be happy playing on any court."