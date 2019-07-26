Novak Djokovic withdraws from Rogers Cup in Montreal

Novak Djokovic secured his 16th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's Rogers Cup in Montreal in order to get further rest after winning Wimbledon.

The world No 1 won his 16th Grand Slam with victory against Roger Federer in Wimbledon's longest singles final to retain his title.

Four-time champion Djokovic last won the Rogers Cup, which rotates between Montreal and Toronto, in 2016 and joins Federer in opting to skip the Masters 1000 event.

"I'm sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup," Djokovic, who will look to defend the US Open next month, said.

"With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play.

"I love Canada and I have many friends there that always make me feel like I'm at home and I'm looking forward to coming back again to play in front of all of you in Montreal."

Juan Martin del Potro is also ruled out as the Argentine continues his rehab from surgery on a fractured right kneecap sustained at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

With Djokovic out, defending champion Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event which begins on August 5.