Bernard Tomic rebuked as he sees Wimbledon fine appeal rejected

Bernard Tomic was accused of not trying his best during his first-round loss at Wimbledon to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Bernard Tomic has had his appeal against his fine for not playing to "required professional standards" rejected, with the Grand Slam board director adding he is sceptical the Australian will ever improve his behaviour.

Tomic was fined £45,000 - his entire earnings for the tournament - after losing his first-round match at Wimbledon earlier this month in just 58 minutes.

His opponent, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - who won 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 - said he felt his win had been devalued, while Tomic claimed he had felt unwell before the match.

However, the Grand Slam board have dismissed this excuse, with director Bill Babcock writing in his decision letter: "A review of your historical record of misconduct at Grand Slams, never mind elsewhere, provides little justification for an adjustment.

"In your case, Bernard, I am sure you would agree there is no historical evidence to give comfort to the theory that you can reform your behaviour."

Tsonga went on to lose in the third round to Rafael Nadal

Tomic has been told he will be refunded 25 per cent of his fine if he avoids a sanction in his next eight Grand Slam events.

But Babcock added: "Admittedly, I am sceptical that you can achieve this reform of Grand Slam on-court behaviour. Many others, no doubt, would be even more than just sceptical.

"Good luck and I hope to be pleasantly surprised in the future by your successful reform."

In response, Tomic told the New York Times, which published Babcock's letter: "I don't care about this 25 per cent; I care about the right thing for players in the future."

Tomic's career has been littered with controversy. He earned the nickname 'Tomic the Tank Engine' amid accusations he was not trying in a loss to Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open.

The 26-year-old also said he was "bored" during his first-round defeat at Wimbledon two years ago, while he has been intermittently suspended by Australia's Davis Cup team over the last five years for what they have called "ongoing disrespect".