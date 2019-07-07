Andy Murray confident of return to 'Big Four' in singles comeback

Andy Murray finished 2016 as the year-end world No 1

Andy Murray believes he can return to the top of men's tennis when he eventually makes his singles comeback.

The former world No 1 has watched Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic continue to dominate during his long-term absence from the tour with a hip injury.

After undergoing successful hip resurfacing surgery, the Scot made a remarkable comeback at Queen's by winning the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez and has captured the imagination with his mixed doubles partnership with Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had dominated the men's game for over a decade

Murray says he is now pain free after his "life changing" operation and sees no reason why he cannot once again contest for the sport's biggest titles alongside the rest of the 'Big Four'.

"I know how bad I felt in Australia and how bad I felt the last year that I played singles here, and I feel better now than I did then," Murray said when asked if he could realistically rekindle his very best form.

"So if physically I can get back to a good level, my tennis is still fine. I'm sure that tennis wise I will be able to keep up with the top guys. I don't feel that the game has moved on and I won't be able to get back.

"A lot of the same guys are still there. Why not? If someone can give me a reason why I shouldn't be able to compete again, then I would listen to it, but so far I haven't really been given one."

Murray and Serena Williams have progressed to the second round of the Wimbledon mixed doubles

Murray has restricted himself to doubles as he continues to work his way back into competitive tennis.

He crashed out of the men's doubles at Wimbledon in the second round alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert but enters the second week with all eyes on his blockbuster mixed pairing with Williams - a change of pace which he says he is relishing.

"It's just different, singles and doubles," Murray added.

"There is a lot more self-analysis in singles. It's your responsibility. The thing that is nice with doubles is that when you win you are winning with someone else and it is enjoyable.

Murray and Feliciano Lopez lift the doubles trophy at Queen's club in the Scot's first tournament since surgery

"When me and Feli won at Queen's, we went out and bonded with each other, had dinner and that sort of stuff.

"In singles at the end of matches it is on you and that is the thing I've always had that is kind of different to doubles really.

"At Queen's, for example, we won the end of that final because of Feli, he played brilliant at the end of the match.

"So it is difficult to know how responsible you were for certain things. That's the thing that is different about it that I am not used to as much."