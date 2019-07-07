Johanna Konta and Cori Gauff headline Wimbledon's 'Manic Monday' fourth-round schedule

Johanna Konta produced an impressive comeback to defeat Sloane Stephens in the third round

Johanna Konta will aim to maintain British interest in the singles at Wimbledon when she faces two-time champion Petra Kvitova on 'Manic Monday', with Cori Gauff up against Simona Halep.

After the traditional rest day on the middle Sunday, play will resume at the All England Club with all fourth-round matches in both the men's and women's singles taking place.

Elsewhere in the women's singles, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, who is yet to drop a set, will take on unseeded American Alison Riske, while seven-time champion Serena Williams meets 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

Defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic will face France's 21-year-old Ugo Humbert - the youngest remaining player in the draw - on Court One.

Fellow former champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer meet Portugal's Joao Sousa and Italian Matteo Berrettini respectively on Centre Court, either side of Konta's match against Kvitova.

One to watch

Cori Gauff, one of three Wimbledon main draw debutants alongside Karolina Muchova and Dayana Yastremska, has captured the public's imagination with her rise to prominence in such a short space of time.

0:34 Judy Murray says Gauff reminds her of a young Rafael Nadal Judy Murray says Gauff reminds her of a young Rafael Nadal

The 15-year-old American has won six matches to reach the last 16, having come through three rounds of qualifying, where she will face her biggest challenge yet in former world No 1 Simona Halep.

Gauff, who describes herself as "weird and goofy", has already belied her inexperience to reach the second week and will once again have the overwhelming backing of the crowd when she takes to Court One for the third time.

"I think I'm just going to approach her like every other match I have been approaching," she said.

"My routine has been working pretty well so that's how I'm going to go into the match. I don't know if it will feel any different. We'll see when I go on the court."

Thanks for all the surreal messages and fan support! It has been a dream week. Let’s keep it rolling @Wimbledon 🙌🏃🏾‍♀️👏 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 6, 2019

Brit Watch

Konta recovered from losing the first set against Sloane Stephens, and pressure from the 2017 US Open champion midway through the second set, to reach the second week at Wimbledon for only the second time in her eighth appearance.

The 28-year-old - semi-finalist in 2017 - next faces Kvitova in the last 16, with the Czech player yet to lose a set, having come into the tournament with doubts over her participation due to an arm injury.

Petra Kvitova is the third lowest seed left in the women's singles draw

The British No 1 has lost three of her four matches against the world No 6, with her sole victory coming at Eastbourne in 2016, but she has plenty of confidence following her run to the French Open semi-finals last month.

Kvitova is into the second week at a Grand Slam for just the second time since her comeback from a knife attack in 2016 and is the only player other than Williams left in contention who has reached the Wimbledon singles final.

"I'm going to be coming up against a very, very inspired and very, very tough Petra," Konta said.

She's playing unbelievable tennis. I'm looking forward to playing a great champion. Johanna Konta on facing Petra Kvitova

"She's also been playing incredibly well in the last couple years. She made the final of the Australian Open this year.

"She's playing unbelievable tennis. I'm looking forward to playing a great champion."

Elsewhere, Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram face Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the men's doubles third round, while Jamie Murray will partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the mixed doubles second round against Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski on Court 12.

Seed to struggle?

David Goffin has matched his best run at Wimbledon by reaching the fourth round but the resurgent Belgian, who reached the Halle final last month, faces a difficult challenge against world No 37 Fernando Verdasco.

The 21st seed will face fellow former world No 7 Verdasco, who defeated British No 1 Kyle Edmund in five sets in the second round, on the back of gruelling five-set win against Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

Fernando Verdasco is one of six unseeded players left in the men's singles

The pair's previous six meetings have been shared, but this will be the first on grass and Verdasco's greater experience could prove pivotal, with the Spaniard having reached the quarter-finals when Andy Murray won Wimbledon in 2013.

Saturday snapshot: Evans takes heart from cruel defeat

Dan Evans rued a heart-breaking five-set defeat against Joao Sousa under the Court One roof as he missed out on recording his best performance to date at the All England Club.

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal awaited the winner, but Evans was unable to book the meeting as he was ultimately made to pay for his inability to convert his early dominance and taking only seven of 24 break points.

A crestfallen Dan Evans leans on the net as Joao Sousa celebrates his victory

Andy Murray and Serena Williams' mixed doubles bow was gathering the most attention but the real drama was between Evans and Sousa in a battle of willpower.

Evans said: "Playing under the roof was an amazing experience. I loved every minute of it out there, apart from losing.

"Last year I wasn't here playing the tournament, so I have to put everything into perspective. Obviously, I was banned, as well. To think I would be playing under the roof, I have to look back and just be happy how the year's gone.

"There's plenty more tennis in the year. Probably going onto my best surface now, as well.

"You want to get through those matches. Sort of things dreams are made of, isn't it? To play late night under the roof, your home crowd, it would have been good just to pull through. I couldn't."