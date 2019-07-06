Wimbledon: Dan Evans beaten by Joao Sousa, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal win

Dan Evans was edged out by Joao Sousa in a close encounter on Court One

Britain's Dan Evans fell to Joao Sousa in a five-set thriller at Wimbledon on a day when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both eased into the fourth round.

Sousa got the better of local favourite Evans 4-6 6-4 7-5 4-6 6-4 to become the first Portuguese man in history to reach the last 16 at the All England Club and will meet Spanish world No 2 Rafael Nadal on Monday.

"I'm not sad. It's just disappointing really," Evans said. "I thought I could have a good run here. A chance to play Rafa, it would have been an amazing experience.

"I didn't play any big points that great. I fought as hard as I could fight which is all I can do on the day."

The British No 3 clinched the opener and looked to be on his way to a two-set lead when he broke serve again in the third game of the second set, and he had numerous other chances to make his advantage even bigger.

Evans was put through his paces in a rollercoaster of a ride

But he could not take them and Sousa made him pay, forcing his first chances to break at 3-4 and winning four games in a row to clinch the set.

Evans made a good start to the third set, breaking for a 2-1 lead, and then forged ahead again at 4-3 after Sousa had pegged him back. Evans held for 5-3 after a long service game but could not serve it out and, like in the second set, Sousa won four games in a row to forge ahead.

Sousa celebrates his dramatic win under the roof

The advantage seemed to be with world No 69 Sousa when Evans lost an early break in the fourth set, but he broke on his fourth opportunity to lead 5-4, before serving out the set to send the clash to a decider, and with the light fading, it was announced that the roof would be closed.

Evans made the early running when they returned but was swiftly pegged back and, in a raucous atmosphere, it was Sousa who clinched it on his first match point after three hours and 56 minutes when the Brit fluffed his backhand into the net.

Fed Express

Roger Federer became the first player in history to win 350 Grand Slam singles matches

Federer's dominance at Wimbledon continued as he reached the fourth round for the 17th time in 19 years.

The Swiss maestro dispatched Lucas Pouille in straight sets on his stronghold Centre Court, winning 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

In doing so he became the first player ever - either male or female - to post 350 Grand Slam singles wins.

He will now meet Matteo Berrettini on Monday as the tantalising prospect of a semi-final with Nadal looks increasingly likely.

Berrettini outlasted Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the longest match of the tournament at four hours and 19 minutes.

Masterful Rafa

Rafael Nadal cruised past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the fourth round

Nadal was in masterful form as he destroyed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to make the second week of Wimbledon.

The Spaniard has not won the title at the All England Club since 2010 but is looking every inch the title contender after an imperious 6-2 6-3 6-2 win over the Frenchman on Centre Court.

After the needle that made his second-round match with Nick Kyrgios unmissable, this was a much more cordial affair against Tsonga.

There were smiles at the net after Nadal (left) produced a ruthless display against Tsonga

Nadal was in the zone as he made it the easiest of afternoons wrapping things up in one hour and 48 minutes.

"I think I played a great match. I was returning well, playing aggressively with the forehand and the backhand. I think I did a lot of things well," Nadal said.

"To be in the fourth round, any player (is) going to be tough," he added. "I need to be playing like today or a little bit better if possible."

And the rest...

Mikhail Kukushkin will take on Kei Nishikori in the next round

Kei Nishikori racked up his 400th tour-level match win with a quiet-but-efficient 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson.

The eighth seed will next face Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the quarter-finals after the Kazakh completed a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The match on Court 12 was suspended due to a spectator falling ill. The stadium was evacuated as the fan received medical treatment, with the score level at 2-2 in the fourth, before the match was re-started 45 minutes later.

Fabio Fognini could find himself in hot water with tennis authorities

Fabio Fognini apologised after being heard saying in Italian: "I wish a bomb would explode on this club" during his 6-3 7-6 (14-12) 6-3 defeat by Tennys Sandgren.

The volatile Italian is under threat of a two-tournament Grand Slam ban after using misogynistic language to a female umpire at the US Open in 2017.