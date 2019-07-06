Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams through to second week at Wimbledon

Britain's Harriet Dart suffered a bruising exit to Ashleigh Barty

Harriet Dart's fine Wimbledon run ended with a heavy defeat by world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the third round as Serena Williams also progressed on Saturday.

It was a singles debut on Centre Court for both Dart and Barty but the gulf was all too clear as Barty wrapped up a 6-1 6-1 victory in just 53 minutes to reach the fourth round for the first time, with a 15th consecutive victory.

Barty said: "It was really good. I felt like I served really well. I just tried to do as best as I could to get a good start.

"I think today I was able to overpower her a touch. Harriet is going to have a fantastic career."

Dart congratulates Barty on her impressive performance

The top seed will take on American Alison Riske in the fourth round on Monday.

The considerable consolation for Dart is that by reaching the third round she has far exceeded expectations and her ranking will rise from its current 182 into the top 140.

Serena Williams stayed on course for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown

Serena Williams marched into round four with a straight-sets win over Germany's Julia Goerges.

The seven-time champion, who beat Goerges en route to the final last year, needed just one break in each set to secure a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory.

"It's been an arduous year for me so every match I'm trying to improve. Every time I go out there I try. I'm getting a really late start, but I try," American Williams said.

The 11th-seeded Williams will next play Carla Suarez Navarro in the fourth round on Monday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is showing excellent form

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova strolled into round four with another straight-sets win.

The Czech sixth seed, yet to drop a set all week, beat Magda Linette of Poland 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour.

"I'm really taking it very positive that I finished the match with the win," said the 2011 and 2014 winner here. That's really important for me. I'm not really looking too ahead."

Belinda Bencic, the Swiss 13th seed, was ousted in three sets by Riske.

Bencic took the opener and appeared to be cruising through but Riske fought back to win 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Kiki Bertens suffered a shock exit to Czech Barbora Strycova

Fourth seed Kiki Bertens, a quarter-finalist last year, will not see the second week after a straight-sets defeat by world No 54 Barbora Strycova.

The Dutchwoman was overpowered by experienced Czech Strycova who ran out a 7-5 6-1 winner.

Strycova, 33, is a known danger on grass. She made her debut at Wimbledon 16 years ago and reached the quarter-finals in 2014.