Cori Gauff recognises magnitude of Wimbledon progress and impact on her life

Cori Gauff is the youngest female player to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991

Cori Gauff admitted her teenage life had taken on a new significance "in a matter of seconds" as she reflected on her remarkable passage through to the second week at Wimbledon.

The 15-year-old American qualifier has become the story of this year's championships so far and continued her progress through the women's draw with a comeback victory, during which she saved two match points, against Polona Hercog on Friday night.

Gauff began her main draw campaign with victory against one of her idols Venus Williams and followed it with a mature performance, belying her inexperience once again, against 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova before her dramatic three-set victory on "sacred" Centre Court.

A visibly delighted Gauff said: "I don't know, it's just crazy. I remember before I played Venus, as you know, when you walk to leave the practice courts, there are people waiting. One little kid asked me for a picture.

"Then after the next day, after I played Venus, everybody was screaming my name. It is pretty surreal how life changes in a matter of seconds."

Gauff wins her third-round match at Wimbledon

The early evening drama on Friday was supposed to be created by mixed doubles pairing Andy Murray and Serena Williams, yet Gauff's willpower saw her force a third set and thus resulting in tournament organisers opting to postpone the first-round tie until Saturday.

Henman Hill erupted in celebration after Gauff won the second set to force a decider against Polona Hercog

The public had flocked to Henman Hill to gain the best vantage point to witness the beginning of the impromptu partnership.

But even without the two multiple Grand Slam champions taking to the court, the atmosphere around the All England Club was quite unlike any other in recent memory for a third-round match.

"Well, I'm happy that they enjoyed watching me play. Even when I was down match point, the people in the crowd were behind me every step of the way," Gauff added.

"That's something I really appreciated during the match."

2:13 Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou reflects on the time Cori Gauff visited his academy when she was 10 years old and says she always had the potential to do well Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou reflects on the time Cori Gauff visited his academy when she was 10 years old and says she always had the potential to do well

Such was the overwhelming sense of euphoria following her victory against Hercog from the brink, Gauff began her post-match news conference by asking the media to stream her music hero Jaden Smith's new album.

Aware of how her story and accomplishments at the grass-court major are transcending the sport, Gauff revealed some of the goodwill she has received so far.

"The most unexpected message I received - well, it wasn't really a message," she said.

"Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mum, posted me on Instagram. I was, like, screaming.

Coco Gauff reveals she saw that Tina Knowles posted about her on Instagram. “I hope her daughter sees it. I really want to go to a Beyonce concert"

"I don't know, like I hope Beyonce saw that. I hope she told her daughter about me because I would love to go to a concert."

Gauff will continue her campaign against former world No 1 Simona Halep in the last 16 on Monday, with the Romanian expected to prove her biggest test, but the teenage sensation remains undaunted.

Simona Halep will be the first seeded player Gauff will have faced at this year's championships

"She's a different player from all the players I have played," Gauff, who won the junior French Open title in 2018 at just 14, said.

"They're all different in their own way. So, every match I think is different. But I don't think because she's seeded it will change me at all."

Gauff, who sat a science exam remotely during qualifying, gave a cheerful response when told her run to the fourth round would earn her a minimum £174,000.

"That's cool!" she said.