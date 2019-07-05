Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Wimbledon mixed doubles debut postponed until Saturday

Andy Murray and Serena Williams will have to wait until Saturday to make their Wimbledon mixed doubles debut after their first-round match was postponed on Friday night.

The multiple Grand Slam champions were due to begin their partnership against German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile on Centre Court, having been given a "to be arranged" positioning on the initial day's schedule.

But after 15-year-old Cori Gauff forced Polona Hercog into a third set on her way to a remarkable comeback win in the final scheduled match on the court, and with Williams already in early action in the singles on Saturday, tournament organisers announced the match would not go ahead as planned.

That means both face playing two matches in a day as Murray is involved in second round men's doubles action while at the same time Williams opens the Court One schedule against Julia Goerges in their third-round meeting.

Murray and Williams had earlier practised together for the first team as a partnership in a quiet part of the Aarongi practice courts at the All England Club.