Andy Murray excited to play mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Andy Murray will team up with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Andy Murray is looking forward to teaming up with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The superstar pairing was first mooted on Saturday before being confirmed on Tuesday evening ahead of the deadline for entries at 11am on Wednesday.

Speaking to STV, Murray said: "It'll be great. I'm just happy to be fit and healthy again.

"With what's happened the last year or so, you never know what's round the corner, so it's a great opportunity. I'll look forward to it."

The duo were singles champions at Wimbledon in 2016

They are in the top half of the draw and would face 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo should they come through their opener, which could take place as early as Friday.

Jamie Murray and his partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are in the other half of the draw, meaning the brothers could not meet until the final.

Williams' sister Venus is also playing, with fellow American Frances Tiafoe, while 20-year-old British player Jay Clarke is partnering teenage sensation Cori Gauff.

Murray's mother Judy feels the fledgling partnership with Serena could be the "perfect match".

"It looks like a really strong partnership," she said. "It's always difficult to tell in mixed doubles because you only have them in the Grand Slams, so nobody gets the chance to specialise in it or play it a lot.

"But they've both got form in singles and doubles, so hopefully they can be the perfect match."

Andy could face elder brother Jamie (left) in the men's doubles competition

Murray is also competing in the men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he continues his comeback after hip surgery.

The draw has thrown up a potential meeting with brother Jamie, a prospect Judy admits would be "torture" for her to watch.

"I've been fortunate that Andy's career has been in singles and Jamie's in doubles, so for family harmony it's been great," she added. "But if it happens I'll go to the pub, and wait for a text."