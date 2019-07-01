Andy Murray's doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert excited to play alongside two-time Wimbledon champion

Pierre-Hugues Herbert can't wait to play alongside Andy Murray

Pierre-Hugues Herbert says he is "motivated and pumped" to be playing with Andy Murray in the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

Murray will also be returning to the hallowed grass courts for the first time since 2017 later this week alongside the Frenchman.

Their opening doubles match is likely to be scheduled on either Centre Court or Court One as early as Wednesday and Herbert hopes to be fit and ready.

Herbert hopes to have fully recovered from injury to play in the men's doubles

"I hope to be fit for the doubles because if not, it's gonna be tough," said Herbert, who played with strapping during his 6-3 6-4 6-2 first-round singles defeat to last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson on Monday.

"I was scared yesterday because it was a pain that I didn't know really. So I was really negative but I played today, so it's a really positive point. I hope it's going to be all good in the next couple of days. My quad feels good, so I hope it's going to be all right."

I'm feeling lucky, and I'm so motivated and pumped to play with Andy and to have the luck to play with him here in Wimbledon. Pierre-Hugues Herbert on playing with Andy Murray

The world No 39 revealed it will be "special" playing alongside former world No 1 Murray.

Murray has limited doubles experience having mostly played in Davis Cup with his brother Jamie, but he did face Herbert once at the ATP Tour event in Monte Carlo three years ago.

"I actually feel more pressure than ever, but it's something so special. I'm feeling lucky, and I'm so motivated and pumped to play with Andy and to have the luck to play with him here in Wimbledon.

"I'm looking forward to that, but it's for sure something new for me and a new experience. I like it," the 28-year-old added.