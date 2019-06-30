Johanna Konta keen to bring clay-court form to Wimbledon

Johanna Konta is hoping to emulate a brilliant run to the last four at Wimbledon two years ago

Johanna Konta will have to overcome a mixed grass-court record when Wimbledon gets underway, but insists she is prepared as she can be.

Other than a run to the semi-final in 2017, Konta has never gone beyond the second round in six other previous attempts and it wasn't until her fifth visit that she claimed her first win on the grass of the All-England Club.

However, the 28-year-old has made a habit of breaking the norm, and it's at the Grand Slams that she tends to do it.

Her run to the French Open semi-final this year came after having never won a main draw match in her four previous attempts, while her 2016 Australian Open semi-final came after she made the main draw for the first time in Melbourne.

These days, Konta is an established force, back up to 18th in the world rankings and carrying the major home hopes of another British title success.

Konta reached the French Open last four before suffering semi-final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova

"I'm really happy to be home, I'm enjoying my time on the grass," she said on Saturday.

"I was really excited yesterday [Friday], it was the first time I came on site to hit, I was excited to put on all white. I'm really looking forward to it."

Konta's grass court preparations ended with a third-round defeat to Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne, coming after a second-round defeat to Alize Cornet in Nottingham.

But a breakthrough year on clay that resulted in the French semi-finals - and finals in Rome and Rabat - means an element of adjustment when moving on to the grass of the summer months.

Konta's preparations have been hampered by second and third round defeats over the last fortnight

"It's always a very short turnaround between clay and grass," she added. "Especially if you have a good clay-court season, it becomes shorter, which is a great problem, I guess.

"I played five really great matches on the surface. I think I'm as prepared as I'm going to be here. I feel pretty good."

Konta opens up on Tuesday against the world No 134, Ana Bogdan, who came through qualifying last week so will have almost as much match practice as Britain's leading female player.

Sloane Stephens, two-time winner Petra Kvitova and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty all loom if Konta is to even reach the final but the focus is on Bogdan, who she beat in three sets on clay in April.

"She played very well against me there [Rabat]," Konta said.

"I think what we've seen so many times is players can play very inspired tennis. Especially a Slam, Wimbledon lends itself for inspired tennis.

"She moves well, she retrieves the ball well. She's able to play great tennis - it will be a tough match."

With Konta not in action until day two, only two of the other British players are in action on day one, with Kyle Edmund closing out the action on Centre Court while Heather Watson will get play underway at 11am on Court No 12 against America's Caty McNally.

