Wimbledon: Andy Murray may face Jamie Murray in doubles third round

Andy Murray could come up against brother Jamie in the third round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon this year.

Andy Murray is playing alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert while Jamie is teaming up with fellow British doubles specialist Neal Skupski.

Teams could meet in the third round at the grass-court major, which gets underway on Monday.

Andy Murray will be returning to Wimbledon after injury, and his first match back will pit himself and four-time Grand Slam winner Herbert against Romania's Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert of France.

Andy Murray teamed up with Feliciano Lopez to great effect at Queen's

Murray has twice won the men's singles at Wimbledon but is currently concentrating on doubles, as he eases his way back into competitive tennis after hip surgery.

He teamed up with Feliciano Lopez to win the title at Queen's last week before making an early Eastbourne exit alongside Marcelo Melo.

The Murray brothers have regularly played doubles together - notably for Great Britain in the Davis Cup - and Jamie Murray has spoken about how 'weird' it would be to face Andy in a competitive match at Wimbledon.

The elder Murray has won the mixed doubles twice at Wimbledon but is yet to win the men's doubles.