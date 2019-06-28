Wimbledon 2019: Youngster Cori Gauff drawn to face Venus Williams

Cori Gauff came through three rounds of qualifying at Wimbledon

History-maker Cori Gauff will take on Venus Williams in a mouth-watering first-round tie at Wimbledon.

The 15-year-old Gauff has become the youngest player to qualify for the event since the Open era began in 1968 and will start against her fellow American, a five-time winner of Wimbledon.

The 39-year-old Williams had already won of four of her seven Grand Slam titles when Gauff was born in 2004.

British No 1 Johanna Konta will face World No 134 Ana Bogdan of Romania in her Wimbledon opener.

Konta could take on ninth seed Sloane Stephens in the third round, in a rematch of their French Open quarter-final, which Konta won before going out in the semis.

British wild card Katie Swan, who won her first match at the tournament last summer, opens against German Laura Siegemund.

Johanna Konta reached the Wimbledon semis in 2017

Of the other Brits, Heather Watson will start against Caty McNally while Harriet Dart was drawn to play American lucky loser Christina McHale.

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty will play her first match as the top seed at a grand slam against China's Zheng Saisai and could face former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

Seven-time winner Serena Williams will take on Italian qualifier Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

Williams was drawn in the same section as defending champion Angelique Kerber, meaning there could be a repeat of last year's final in the fourth round.

Assuming she recovers from an arm injury in time to compete, sixth seed and dual former winner Petra Kvitova faces a tough opening match against the in-form Ons Jabeur.