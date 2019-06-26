Wimbledon Championships in numbers

Wimbledon is the third tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year. We look at the tournament in numbers.

Here, we look ahead to the Championships in numbers...

9

The record for Wimbledon singles titles, set by Martina Navratilova and including a record six in succession between 1982 and 1987.

8

Roger Federer has won the men's singles a record eight times - one more than Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, with the latter winning his seven titles between 1881 and 1889 in the amateur era.

2

British players have won each singles competition twice in the open era - Andy Murray in 2013 and 2016 in the men's draw, with the women's titles coming from Ann Jones in 1969 and Virgina Wade in 1977.

214

American John Isner last year set a record for the most aces in a Wimbledon singles tournament. Compatriot and seven-times champion Serena Williams holds the women's record with 102 in 2012.

148 mph

The fastest serve ever at Wimbledon, by American Taylor Dent in 2010. Venus Williams set the women's record of 129mph in 2008.

6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68

Scoreline of the match between Isner and Nicolas Mahut in 2010, which lasted a world record 11 hours across three days on Court 18.

4

Only four times has there been play on the so-called "People's Sunday" in the middle of the tournament, most recently in 2016. It is typically a rest day but occasionally required due to weather delays.

39,000

Spectator capacity of the All England Club, including 14,979 on Centre Court.

675

Matches played in the tournament.

250

Ball boys and girls trained for the fortnight's action.

54,250

Tennis balls used.

166,000

Portions of strawberries typically sold during the tournament, accompanied by 10,000 litres of cream, according to wimbledon.com.

300,000

Glasses of Pimms consumed, along with 22,000 bottles of champagne and over 110,000 pints of beer and lager.