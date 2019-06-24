Kyle Edmund welcomes Andy Murray's return to tennis

0:38 Kyle Edmund says he is pleased to see Andy Murray back on the court and thinks his fellow Brit will have enjoyed the thrill of competitive action. Kyle Edmund says he is pleased to see Andy Murray back on the court and thinks his fellow Brit will have enjoyed the thrill of competitive action.

British number one Kyle Edmund says he is delighted to see Andy Murray playing competitive tennis once again.

Murray - a former world number one - said earlier this year that he may have to retire due to a lingering hip injury.

But, having had a potentially career-saving operation, he returned to action in the doubles at Queen's Club last week and ended up taking the title alongside Feliciano Lopez.

Edmund told Sky Sports: "It's just good for him to be back.

"There was obviously talk about him stopping at the start of the year, but he is going to be playing again and is definitely trying to play singles at some point.

Kyle Edmund is hoping for good runs on the grass at Eastbourne and Wimbledon in the coming weeks

"It'll be interesting to see how he gets on. Playing last week will have helped, with being back and enjoying it.

"Obviously success is great but he would have been just happy to get back onto the court again and not practicing or rehabbing, but playing competitive tennis.

"Good for him and we will see where he gets to. The British public for sure will have loved having him back."

Edmund impressed last year, reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, but his 2019 has been a little more mixed and he lost to top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round at Queen's last week.

However, ahead of Wimbledon next week, Edmund is hopeful of a good run and does not expect to be hampered by the knee injury which forced him to retire from a French Open match against Pablo Cuevas.

Kyle Edmund ended up retiring from a second round match at the French Open due to injury

"It's a lot more positive since Queens," said Edmund. "I've been practicing a lot more.

"When I came off the court at Queen's, I felt a bit slow and sluggish - not as sharp as I wanted to be.

"I am feeling good about my game physically. Practice is one thing but doing it in a match is somewhere where you can really see and put it to the test.

"You are going there (Wimbledon) wanting to win every match, that is natural.

"That is all I focus on really - and hopefully I get some matches this week (at Eastbourne).

"For me, I am not going to be around for ever and Wimbledon is the biggest tournament in the world.

"There is a point where you are not going to play it every year so, every time you go back there, it is another opportunity and another chance to try and use your experience, and enjoy it as much as you can."