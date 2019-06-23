Roger Federer wins record-extending 10th Halle Open title

Roger Federer sealed his 102nd career title

Roger Federer warmed up for Wimbledon by winning a record-extending 10th Halle Open title with victory against David Goffin as he set a new personal record in the process.

The world No 3 saved all three break points he faced, which all came during one service game midway through the first set, in his 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 win over the Belgian in one hour and 25 minutes.

"It's unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles," Federer said.

Did you know... Roger Federer, who is 37, becomes the oldest player to win a tour-level title since 43-year-old Ken Rosewall at Hong Kong in 1977.

Federer, who had previously triumphed nine times at his home event of Basel and at Halle, joined Rafael Nadal as the only other player in the Open era to reach double-digit titles at a single event.

A resurgent Goffin, the former world No 7, defeated Alexander Zverev on his way to reaching his first final since the ATP Finals showpiece in 2017, but he was unable to sustain his level throughout against Federer.

Federer was playing in his 13th Halle final

Federer recovered from 0-40 on serve in the fifth game as he saved the only break points faced by either player in the first set as it went to a tie-break, with Goffin threatening to win a first title since his victory in Tokyo in 2017.

The Swiss then broke Goffin, who he had beaten in seven of their eight previous matches, twice in the tie-break before he secured a hard-fought first set in 54 minutes.

Good to be 10 again

👋 from Halle pic.twitter.com/1jg2aVcDjr — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 23, 2019

The second set was far more one-sided as Federer broke the world No 33 three further times and sealed victory on his first match point to claim a third title of the year, following wins in Miami and Dubai.

Federer also moves within seven titles of Jimmy Connors' record of 109 tour-level wins.