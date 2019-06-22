Juan Martin del Potro admits his tennis career could be over

Juan Martin del Potro's current injury has ruled him out of Wimbledon

Juan Martin del Potro is unsure if he has played the last match of his career after re-fracturing his kneecap during the Queen's Club Championships.

Del Potro, whose career has been burdened with injuries, suffered the injury as he slipped during his victory over Denis Shapovalov and pulled out of the grass-court tournament as a result.

The world No 12 and former US Open champion will miss Wimbledon in July after scans revealed he had fractured his right patella.

This is the same injury that forced him out of the last four weeks of 2018 and restricted him to five tournaments this year.

"If that match was the last of one my career, I don't know," the 30-year-old said on Instagram. "During rehab I will be able to think clearly. I will know what my body is able to do."

Since winning the 2009 US Open, Del Potro has undergone three left wrist surgeries and another to his right wrist, but he fought back each time to return to the tour.

Del Potro won Olympic medals in 2012 and 2016

"After medical studies and talking to the doctors they said surgery was the best treatment," he added.

"I asked them for the best option health-wise, not just for tennis. They said surgery, no doubt about it. As you can imagine this is a tough moment, it's sad to go through all this again. I didn't expect this at all.

"I cannot say anything more than that. I don't know what will happen next. Hopefully I will have a good recovery. I hope my knee can heal properly."