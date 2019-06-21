Nick Kyrgios fined £13.8k for unsportsmanlike conduct at Queen's
Last Updated: 21/06/19 6:06pm
Nick Kyrgios has been fined $17,750 (£13,769) for three counts of unsportsmanlike conduct during the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club.
The Australian was hit with a $7,500 fine for two counts of unsporting conduct in his first round match against Roberto Carballes Baena, and a further $10,000 for another count in his defeat against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday.
Kyrgios launched an expletive-ridden rant at Queen's Club officials during his match against Carballes Baena, losing his temper after he claimed the Spaniard had double-faulted on set point in the first set.
He later returned to the court against Auger-Aliassime and, clearly agitated throughout the match, collected a code violation from umpire James Keothavong after reacting to a disputed line call by smacking a ball out of the court - and the entire Queen's Club site.
Kyrgios, who muttered he had "zero chance of winning" as he walked out on court, lost in three sets to Auger-Aliassime.
It is not the first time Kyrgios has got into trouble at Queen's after he was fined £13,000 for making a lewd gesture with a water bottle last year.
