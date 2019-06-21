Felix Auger-Aliassime shocks Stefanos Tsitsipas at Queen's Club

Teenager sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

Teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime became the youngest Queen's semi-finalist since Lleyton Hewitt in 1999 when he shocked top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 18-year-old Canadian had played two full matches on Thursday, including a taxing three-setter against Nick Kyrgios.

But he showed no ill-effects, with a run of five games in a row at the end of the first set and the beginning of the second proving the difference in a 7-5 6-2 victory.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reached the semi-finals at Queen's Club for the first time

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev marched into the final four of the Fever-Tree Championships with a straight-sets win over Diego Schwartzman.

The 23-year-old Russian reached the semi-finals for the first time after a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 victory lasting just an hour and 16 minutes.

Schwartzman had knocked out defending champion Marin Cilic in the second round, in only his third career win on grass, but Medvedev proved too strong for the Argentinian.

Medvedev, the first Russian semi-finalist at Queen's in the Open era, will face Gilles Simon.

World No 38 Simon won a tight all-French clash against Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 7-6 (7-3).