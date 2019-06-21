Andy Murray and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber given Eastbourne wild cards

Andy Murray will team up with Brazilian Marcelo Melo at Eastbourne

Andy Murray and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber are among the wild card entrants for next week's Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.

Murray will play his second tournament since hip surgery in January following his comeback at Queen's Club this week.

In Eastbourne, the Scot will team up with Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the men's doubles before partnering Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon.

The pair were added to the official entry list for the Championships on Friday.

Angelique Kerber will be in the women's draw at Devonshire Park

Kerber joins fellow Grand Slam champions Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko in the women's draw at Devonshire Park.

British No 1 Kyle Edmund is also a late entrant to the tournament, while Dan Evans, Jay Clarke, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan are the other recipients of wild cards.